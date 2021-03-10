RTG Consulting and MUSE GROUP Create a Full on Dining Experience for World's First "DIESEL HUB"

SHANGHAI, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2021, Italian premium denim brand DIESEL, officially launched a preview of their "DIESEL HUB" in Shanghai, China, the first of multiple hubs the brand has planned to launch worldwide. DIESEL partnered with RTG Consulting and MUSE GROUP to create BRAVE BAR, a new dining experience in China within DIESEL HUB.

The DIESEL HUB, which itself is an impressive 900 sqm large venue, is a mixed retail and food and beverage (F&B) concept that showcases the world of DIESEL in an unconventional way. Within the DIESEL HUB, is the DIESEL BRAVE BAR, an F&B concept created with the help of RTG Consulting (RTG) and MUSE GROUP (MUSE). This playful concept captures the DIESEL attitude by introducing a unique and alternative dining experience. With an eclectic mix of flavors and experimental culinary methods, the dining experience celebrates the inclusivity of cultures that brings people together in unexpected ways.

"We aim to respond to the changing needs of retail, and the convergence of living, dining, working and shopping, by creating a space that places human connections and creativity at the heart of it," says Diego Menarin, APAC CEO of OTB Group. "We are glad to tap the minds of two partners who can help us bring this concept to life."

"We are very excited to be working with our partner MUSE GROUP to develop this forward thinking concept and the first in the world to Chinese consumers," says Angelito Tan, CEO of RTG Group Asia. "The desire for an enhanced retail experience is on the rise with the millennial generation. Retail must transform faster than ever in creating unique experiences across all touchpoints and DIESEL's foresight into this trend helped provide a channel for us to create a platform that is shaping the future of retail."

"DIESEL is an incredible brand and MUSE GROUP's partnership with RTG brings together an all-star team primed for success," quipped Michael Sun, CEO of MUSE GROUP. "We are excited to bring this new dining concept to audiences in China."

DIESEL chose Shanghai as DIESEL HUB's first destination as it is a global center of art, fashion and culinary hot spots and plans to expand the concept around the world in the years to come.

Experimental Gastrolounge

DIESEL's BRAVE BAR, boasts a 240sqm footprint within DIESEL HUB. The food menu at DIESEL's BRAVE BAR is inspired by DIESEL's DNA. Unpretentious and authentic food that goes from bar bites to platters around the table, the borderless food concept is about promoting a brave new way to indulge and enjoy the greater flavors in life. In terms of drink, the beverage menu is thoughtfully crafted with a twist of the DIESEL attitude, and features an eclectic mixology with the occasional appearances of boutique spirits, craft beers and home-made infusions. The vibe of the venue is further enhanced with a carefully curated playlist that changes the mood from daytime to nighttime and will feature locally prominent DJ's on special evenings.

Eclectic Hosts

DIESEL BRAVE BAR's service team are a dedicated group of committed BRAVE staff trained at hosting in a more personal and unique way. We believe in enabling talents with the freedom of character and self-expression, as it is this, which creates an inimitable host. We believe that memorable encounters are made of unique characters, and that's what we want our BRAVE staff to be.