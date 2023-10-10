Rule Your Kingdom Unveils Speed Lead | Speed-To-Contact Lead Generation System to Help Businesses Convert Potential Customers Into Sales

Rule Your Kingdom is excited to announce its latest online marketing and sales solution, Speed-to-Contact Lead, a sophisticated and efficient automated lead generation and qualification system that will enhance lead response time and empower businesses to qualify more leads and close more sales fast.

Rule Your Kingdom is a premium digital marketing company that provides data-driven and ROI-focused internet marketing, advertising, and sales solutions and strategies. To help businesses and professionals improve lead response time, reach more qualified leads faster, and increase sales conversion rates, Rule Your Kingdom developed Speed-to-Contact Lead, a cutting-edge lead response management system.

Stand Out with Speed-to-Contact Lead

According to the Harvard Business Review, 82% of customers expect a quick response time. One-minute response times lead to 321% more conversions. To help businesses lower lead response time and deliver excellent customer service, Rule Your Kingdom's Speed-to-Contact Lead increases lead generation and conversion rates. Here's how it works:

When a potential customer clicks on a Facebook or Instagram ad, Speed-to-Contact Lead initiates live chat technology that prequalifies buyers with a few customized questions that capture their contact information.

Businesses will get an alert about a qualified buyer ready to be engaged.

A live and innovative sales environment will allow businesses to communicate directly with potential customers, foster engagement opportunities, and begin building lasting relationships.

Boost Sales with Valuable Advertising Technology

"Speed-to-Contact Lead delivers a live sales environment, putting you in front of qualified buyers immediately after they click on your ad. If your sales team prefers to spend more time speaking with new prospects and less time trying to track them down, you'll love Speed-to-Contact Lead," said Rule Your Kingdom's experienced Lead Generation Specialist David Stein. "It's a valuable advertising technology and messaging platform for generating, qualifying, engaging, and converting prospects to buyers. Speed-to-Contact Lead increases engagement with proactive messaging capabilities that boost engagement rate and your ability to reach out to prospects at exactly the right moment." He added that the Speed-to-Contact Lead technology relies on a process that has been refined over the last 15 years.



"It's our biggest advantage. With Speed-to-Contact Lead, we leverage cutting-edge AI-powered tools for effective lead generation that will be implemented quickly, efficiently, and accurately to meet the needs of our clients’ sales team," said Stein.

About Us: As a full-service premium internet marketing company, Rule Your Kingdom has provided custom and scalable digital marketing solutions and strategies to businesses and professionals since 2011. With over 350 years of combined specialized digital marketing and advertising expertise, Rule Your Kingdom's team of in-house and expert digital marketers, website designers, and content writers work together to help empower businesses online for maximum conversions.

