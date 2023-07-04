Rumailah Farm Brings “The Milk of Royalty” to Dubai with its Premium Coffee Shop

Often revered as the “Milk of Royalty” for its richness and nutritional content, Rumailah Farm opens its first coffee shop in Dubai.

Rumailah Farm, the distinguished dairy producer based in Fujairah, is elated to announce the opening of its first coffee shop branch in Dubai, located in the prestigious Jumeirah neighborhood.



With coffee shops in Fujairah, Dibba, Qidfa, and now Dubai, Rumailah Farm continues to set the bar for dairy excellence. This significant expansion heralds Rumailah Farm’s entry into Dubai's vibrant mainstream market, showcasing its premium coffee shop experiences that revolve around quality, sustainability, and taste.



Founded in 2017, Rumailah Farm has garnered acclaim for utilizing cutting-edge technology in dairy farming and exclusively sourcing milk from Jersey cows originally from the Jersey Islands, often revered as the “Milk of Royalty” for its richness and nutritional content. Committed to sustainability, Rumailah Farm actively reduces waste and minimizes its carbon footprint.

Committed to quality, authenticity and sustainability

“We are incredibly excited to bring our unique coffee shop experience to Dubai,” said Abdullah Taleb, General Manager of Rumailah Farm. “Our commitment to quality, authenticity, and sustainability, coupled with the luxurious taste of Jersey cow milk, has been the cornerstone of our success on the East Coast. Our presence in Dubai, a city known for its discerning tastes, is both an honor and a natural progression for our brand.”

“Dubai is not just a city; it’s a global cultural hub. Success here has a ripple effect. When Dubai embraces you, the world takes notice,” he added on the significance of expanding to Dubai.

Awarded for its dedication to excellence

The Dubai coffee shop boasts a rustic yet modern and classy ambiance that complements the rich flavors of Rumailah Farm’s offerings. The signature menu includes much-loved milkshakes, iced coffees, and ice creams from fresh Jersey cow milk. Additionally, customers can enjoy an array of pastries, sandwiches, and dairy products.

Rumailah Farm has received multiple awards for the quality of its products, a testament to its unwavering dedication to excellence. The positive reception from customers over the years, along with their consistent requests for a Dubai presence, underscores the enthusiasm surrounding Rumailah Farm’s expansion.

In addition to implementing environmentally-friendly practices, Rumailah Farm engages with local suppliers, fortifying a community-centred approach that simultaneously supports sustainability.



