Run for Charity: How Indonesian Fintech JULO marks 4th Anniversary during Pandemic COVID-19

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesian Fintech PT JULO Teknologi Finansial (JULO) marks 4 years of operation as a verified peer-to-peer (P2P) lending institution in Indonesia on December 20th, 2020. This year as the Pandemic COVID-19 cases still surging nationwide, JULO celebrates its anniversary differently by doing JULO Virtual Run for Charity. JULO distributed essential needs and cash donations to 3 non-profit organizations in Jakarta. JULO Charity activity has been regularly held since the first year JULO operated in Indonesia. Being an Indonesian startup, the financial institution which provides access to credit to more than 300,000 underbanked population to date sees the importance of creating social impact for the nation beyond providing financial solutions to its customers.



JULO distributed donation to Indonesia Care for Cancer Kids Foundation/YKAKI on December 19th, 2020

Almost 100 JULO employees collectively contributed in this charity activity through JULO Virtual Run that was held for 10 days in November 2020. Each participant was encouraged to complete a 10 km run each, where each kilometer was converted to donation value. All in all, JULO team successfully hit 1.730 km in total which translated to 17 million rupiah donation value. This achievement indeed exceeds expectations. Beside empowering a healthy lifestyle, JULO contributes to society during this unfortunate time. Didit, who broke the 100 km record as the longest runner in JULO Virtual Run shares, "I really like the idea to run for charity. The enthusiasm from the whole team pushed me to run and donate more."

Distribution of donations was held on Saturday, December 19th 2020 to Dorkas Orphanage, Karya Kasih Nursing Home, and Indonesia Care for Cancer Kids Foundation (YKAKI). Committee in each organization received packages of health supply, toiletries, primary foods, and cash donation.

JULO Charity Committee, Tyasha Putri, shares her gratitude "Although we couldn't meet orphanages and elderlies in person to obey the COVID-19 health protocols, the whole Charity activity went smoothly with the handover of donation packages to the three organizations. I am thankful that JULO still has an opportunity to share to those in need amid the unfortunate situation." Tyasha truly hopes that this small act of care would help people part of the three non-profit organizations.

During early COVID-19 days back in May 2020, JULO who already secured full financial license from Financial Service Authority (OJK) also did charity activity in the month of Ramadan, the biggest festive season in Indonesia. JULO Charity has been held regularly since 2016 as the company's contribution to society. As a local financial technology company, JULO is committed to bring a positive impact to the nation. "JULO was born in Indonesia, for Indonesia. We believe that we shouldn't stop at giving the best only to our own customers, but also creating an impact on a larger scale, for society and the nation." explains Adrianus Hitijahubessy, JULO's CEO & Co-Founder.

Adri on behalf of PT JULO Teknologi Finansial shares his appreciation to all customers who have chosen JULO as its financial solution and to all of employees who walk together in this journey. Adri says, "I wish JULO can continuously give the best for customers, grow to be top fintech, and be part of the Indonesian government mission to achieve financial inclusion in Indonesia."

About JULO

JULO is a digital lending company that is revolutionizing access to ﬁnancial products for millions of emerging consumers in Indonesia. The Company has developed the ﬁrst digital data-driven credit underwriting and risk assessment platform to process consumer loan applications and determine their creditworthiness using its mobile app.

Founded at the end of 2016, JULO has expanded nationwide. JULO is based in Jakarta and is backed by leading venture capital ﬁrms. JULO has officially licensed as a lending service provider under OJK circulation No KEP-16/D.05/2020 on 19 May 2020.

JULO has been downloaded by more than 1 million users and distributed loans to hundred thousands of customers. JULO has won several awards namely; Winner Indonesia Fintech Festival (2016), Winner UN Fintech Challenge (2018), and Winner of Inclusive Fintech 50 (2019). For more information, please visit https://www.julo.co.id

