Rupus Global Limited infuses academic researchers on Board, inducts top strategists into Advisory Board

Rupus Global Limited, the Hong Kong-based pharmaceutical company, announced the induction of noted & eminent global researchers as advisors to the Board of directors. Prof. Solomon Darwin, Director of UC Berkeley-Haas Center for Corporate Innovation and Executive Director of Center for Growth Markets, and Dr. Satya Brahma, author, columnist & founder chairman of Network 7 Media Group, will be guiding & advising the Rupus Global Board of Directors in building Rupus as a reliable international pharmaceutical company in its pursuit to its mission to widen its academic excellence.

Announcing the appointment of two seasoned academic researchers as Advisors, {Prof} Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth, Managing Director of Rupus Global Limited, said, “We are pleased to announce Prof. Solomon Darwin & Dr Satya Brahma on our Board. We can’t wait to see how our highly experienced board members will enlighten us to develop the vision and purpose of building Rupus Global Limited in the market by advising on matters of strategic importance, leveraging decades of top-tier industry experience, broadening and deepening our relationships, and ensure continued growth and success.

Prof. Solomon Darwin hailed as the “Father of the Smart Village Movement”, has broad leadership experience in corporate management and academia. He is an international speaker recognized by peers, executives, and students with numerous awards for his innovative leadership and passion for teaching.

He inspires students from both business and engineering disciplines in his courses for open innovation, business models, smart cities, scalable smart villages, and business models for emerging economies. He is also known as the father of the Smart Village Movement. As an expert in “open innovation” and “open business models,” he is an adviser to senior executives of multinationals and government leaders in the emerging world. Before joining Berkeley Haas in 2005, he was an Associate Professor for nine years at the University of Southern California.

During summers, Prof Darwin regularly teaches in executive programs at prominent international universities and institutions. He has conducted workshops and programs in over 18 countries. His current projects, “Building Scalable Smart Villages” and “The Rebuilding India Initiative”, were commissioned by the government of India.

Dr. Satya Brahma is a noted author & research analyst. Dr Satya is the founder chairman of Network 7 Media Group, Asia’s most acclaimed research media firm engaged in the timely, in-depth analysis of companies, industries, markets, and world economies.

Dr Satya Brahma is also the author of many top books, including the best selling Truth VS Hype. Dr Satya Brahma is the most respected & distinguished journalist & known for championing the cause of Citizen’s rights & free speech. Dr. Satya holds a Master’s degree in Political science with First Class First Gold Medalist from Berhampur University & Master’s degree in Journalism & Mass Communications.

About Us: RUPUS GLOBAL LIMITED is a research-focused vertically integrated pharmaceutical Company which Contract manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients and is in contract research and manufacturing services (CRAMS). The Company is a market leader in the Antimalarial API segment and is the world’s third-largest contract manufacturer of Quinine salts. It also exports its products to more than 60 emerging countries in Africa, Central and South America, and Asia.

Dr. Kannan Vishwanatth

Rupus Global Limited

https://rupusglobal.com/



