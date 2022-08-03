Rurutiki Sdn Bhd Awarded Received the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia Under Fast Enterprise Category

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia's entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Rurutiki Sdn Bhd is among the elite award recipients under the Fast Enterprise Category in the E-Commerce industry.

Equipped with over 80 years of business experience in trading FMCG products, Rurutiki sets out to be the industry leader with its core strength in E-commerce fulfillment for major FMCG brands. With more than six years under its belt in the e-fulfillment and warehousing business, Rurutiki is the enabler that provides intelligent supply chain integration and management system for ambitious and growing companies who are looking for the best local knowledge among industry stakeholders to benefit from E-commerce sales management and automation. Growing companies planning for their digitalization goals can count on Rurutiki to help them navigate through a stringent, streamlined, and transparent process from fulfillment and e-distribution to gaining access to a fully IT-integrated warehouse.

Rurutiki started out in a small rented warehouse of about 12,000 sq. ft. in Kulai in 2016. Today, it has its own warehouse of more than 84,000 sq. ft. in Puncak Alam, Selangor. Over the years, the number of employees has also grown from a small team of 4 to its current team of over 70 employees. This exponential growth has created many job opportunities and also provided an avenue for the employees to develop their talents and gain exposure in the E-commerce industry, creating the next generation of future leaders.

Moreover, Rurutiki is aware of the environmental impact of E-commerce, and it is in the midst of transitioning to more sustainable packaging materials, reducing the usage of single-use wrappers to packaging materials sourced from recycled materials and even lighter. This shift will reduce the use of single-use plastic by over 50% and reduce carbon footprints due to the cumulatively lighter weight of packaging materials used to deliver customers' orders.

Rurutiki aims to continue with its digital transformation agenda and continuously develop big data and E-commerce automation. To achieve this, Rurutiki will develop strong partnerships with key industry experts to develop new and innovative E-commerce solutions which will be beneficial to brands and companies as the E-commerce channel continues to grow and mature. Investing in human capital is a key area in the roadmap to future success, therefore Rurutiki will continuously identify key talents and provide the right training and development programs to create a stream of strong teams of future leaders to lead the company into the next frontier.

Media Contact

Contact Person: (Ms) Wong Poh Ern

Phone Number: (60) 3 7803 0312

Email: pohern@enterpriseasia.org

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards