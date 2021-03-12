Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Anita Wingrove

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Anita Wingrove has joined the firm's Leadership & Succession Practice as a Consultant. Based in Melbourne, Wingrove has more than 20 years of business and advisory experience across Asia Pacific. She will consult with clients across a range of industries on talent strategies and leadership development.



Russell Reynolds Associates appoints Anita Wingrove to its Leadership and Succession Practice

Anthony Abbatiello, Global Head of Leadership & Succession Consulting for Russell Reynolds Associates, said, "Anita brings many years of experience in helping clients optimize their leadership. She will be a great asset to the team as we continue to bring assessment and development expertise to our clients, helping our clients to enhance the performance of senior leaders across the region."

Peter L. O'Brien, who leads the firm's Asia Pacific Region, added, "We are delighted to have Anita on board as we look to grow our Leadership & Succession consulting across Asia Pacific. With her extensive experience advising clients on CEO and senior leadership development, Anita is an excellent addition to the firm to help our clients grow their businesses in this competitive environment."

Wingrove joined Russell Reynolds Associates from a leading global executive search firm, where she was a senior client partner and regional practice leader for assessment and succession as well as CEO development. She also ran consulting businesses in Southeast Asia and Australia. Wingrove previously held various roles in financial institutions, including senior human resources roles for retail and global businesses as well as roles in marketing and special projects.

Wingrove holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Melbourne, a graduate diploma in applied psychology from Monash University and a master of commerce degree with honors from the University of Melbourne. She is also a registered psychologist.

