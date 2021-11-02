Russell Reynolds Associates Hires Gurprriet Siingh

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global leadership advisory and search firm, today announced that Gurprriet Siingh joined the firm's Leadership & Succession Practice to lead the Asia Pacific region. Based in Mumbai, he has more than 20 years of experience in leadership development, executive coaching, and business strategy with a focus on growth and transformation efforts.

Anthony Abbatiello, who leads the Leadership & Succession Sector for Russell Reynolds Associates, said, "We are delighted to have Gurprriet on board as we look to grow our Leadership & Succession consulting across Asia Pacific. Gurprriet brings many years of experience in helping clients optimize their leadership to achieve strategic goals, which will be of great value to our clients."

"We are thrilled to add such a highly qualified expert to our team, and to help our clients grow their businesses in this competitive environment, " said Peter L. O'Brien, leader of Russell Reynolds Associates' Asia Pacific Region. "Gurprriet's extensive experience advising clients on CEO and senior leadership development will be a great asset to the team as we continue to bring assessment and development expertise to our clients, helping our clients to enhance the performance of senior leaders across the Asia Pacific region."

Gurprriet joined Russell Reynolds Associates from a leading global executive search firm, where he was a senior client partner in the leadership and talent practice. In the role, he focused on C-suite coaching and worked with top teams to achieve strategic goals. Previously, he led the India region for YSC, a global independent leadership consultancy, where he transformed the financial performance, broadened the portfolio of clients, and shaped the team by hiring based on market impact.

Gurprriet holds a certificate in strategic human resource management from the University of Michigan's Stephen M. Ross School of Business. He also holds a certificate in organization design from IIM Calcutta and a certificate in appreciative inquiry from Resonate Consulting.

