RusTech Wood Launches New Range of Irish Wooden Watches

RusTech Wood’s Watches are Handmade out of Irish Whiskey Casks - First in the World!

RusTech Wood, an Irish company that specialises in making wooden watches, has unveiled their newest line of timepieces. Their new wooden watch line is crafted from wood sourced from the barrels used to store and age Irish whiskey and was designed as a modern take on traditional cask staves.

These high-quality watches are handcrafted by artisans who have been working with timber for generations. The company's founder, Adrian Qualter explains why he chose this material for his latest product launch:

"The process of creating these wooden watches is very much like the process of maturing whiskey; it takes time and patience."

He goes on to say “We are very proud to be the first company in the World to produce a timepiece made from Irish wood. We source 100% Irish wood in all of our watches. This wood comes from some of Ireland’s most historic places, like Coole Park - the former home to Lady Augusta Gregory and made famous by WB Yeats who lived nearby at Thoor Ballylee and from the many famous Irish Distilleries around Ireland. We make our latest range of unique wooden watches, named “The Cooper” from used Irish whiskey barrels.”

RusTech Wood have recently diversified their product range to include a wide selection of natural wood products, including wireless wooden earbuds and beautifully crafted whiskey hip flasks and a whole host of other wooden accessories - all available from their website https://rustechwood.com with Worldwide shipping and a personalised engraving service.

Indeed, with Father Day’s coming soon and many other gifting occasions just around the corner, these very special wooden watches - especially the Men’s Irish Whiskey Cask Watch - "The Cooper" would make for a special present. Other watches in their range include Yew, Oak and Elm wooden watches for Ladies and Men.

RusTech Wood was established in 2016 and is a small company based in historic Claregalway, just outside of Galway City in the West of Ireland.

Galway is famous for being the City of the Tribes and Ireland’s cultural Capital with all its Festivals the whole year round - there’s always a party and reason to celebrate in Galway! It’s also known as the Gateway to the ‘Gaeltacht’, one of Ireland’s Gaelic speaking areas along the Wild Atlantic Way.

