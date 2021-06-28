The download version exclusively for Nintendo Switch™ will be released on July 8, and 20% discount for pre-orders to commemorate the release

A high-speed hack-and-slash action game with a near-future background

The truth about a mercenary, who chose to become a cyborg, and a mysterious girl

Pre-orders will get 20% discounted price from July 1 till July 8

SEOUL, South Korea, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Daewon Media', a total entertainment company, joined hands with a console game service provider called cometsoft Inc.(CEO Chung Kyu-Jin)' to launch a new brand, 'Daewon Media Game Lab', and announced that the first title, 'Ruvato: Original Complex', would be officially released.



Ruvato: Original Complex

'Ruvato: Original Complex' is a new hack-and-slash game developed by 'REMIMORY,' a game development studio famous for 'Remi Lore.' It will be released on July 8 as a download version exclusively for Nintendo Switch™.

'Ruvato: Original Complex' is a high-speed hack-and-slash action game with a near-future background. It depicts the journey of 'Ria', who transformed herself into a cyborg and sets out on a journey to recover the mysterious girl 'Ai,'. The player will manipulate the main character 'Ria' to prance about the stages, and quickly defeat and clear the enemies. Whenever the player consecutively knocks down the enemies the attack power will gradually increase, making it easier to defeat many enemies. Also, the player can use the parts acquired by defeating the enemies to strengthen various skills and launch more effective attacks. Even if the player is killed by mistake, he or she can try again and again to improve his or her skills, and feel the joy of clearing the stages.

Pre-orders for 'Ruvato: Original Complex,' which will be officially released on July 8, will be received from July 1 till July 8. During the presale period, you can buy 'Ruvato: Original Complex' with a 20% discount. For more information, please visit our official website (www.daewonmedia-gamelab.com).

[Product overview]

Title: Ruvato: Original Complex

Platform: Nintendo Switch™

Age restriction: Japan 15+ /US 15+

Genre: Action

Number of players: 1

Languages: Korean/Japanese/English/simplified Chinese

Manufacturer's suggested retail price: Japan 1600JPY/US 14.99USD (download only)

Release date: July 8, 2021

Rights:

© DAEWON MEDIA CO., LTD.

© cometsoft Inc.

REMIMORY, Inc.

Official site: www.daewonmedia-gamelab.com

Promotional video:

https://youtu.be/kA0YJLxd3R8 (English)

https://youtu.be/i5At7JSf2mg (Japanese)

https://youtu.be/h_m_z_xxgW8 (Korean)

