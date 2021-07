'Ruvato: Original Complex,' the download version exclusively for Nintendo Switch™ will be released today, July 8th (Thursday)

A high-speed hack-and-slash action game with a near-future background

The truth about a mercenary who chose to become a cyborg and a mysterious girl

Gather parts to reinforce your skills, and challenge the enemies and boss who are getting stronger

SEOUL, South Korea, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Daewon Media Game Lab' announced that it would officially release the download version of 'Ruvato: Original Complex,' a new hack-and-slash game of 'REMINORY,' a developer famous for 'Remi Lore,' together with 'cometsoft Inc.(CEO Chung Kyu-Jin),' a console game service provider, through Nintendo e-Shop today, July 8th.



Ruvato: Original Complex will be released in July 8th (Thursday), 2021.

'Ruvato: Original Complex' is a new hack-and-slash action game with a near-future background, i.e. the 22nd century. The story starts when the main character 'Ria,' who transformed herself into a cyborg to recover the mysterious girl 'Ai,' sets out on a journey to uncover the secrets of 'HA Company.'

The player will manipulate the main character 'Ria' to prance around the stages, quickly defeat and clear the enemies. Whenever the player consecutively knocks down the enemies the attack power will gradually increase, making it easier to defeat many enemies. Also, the player can use the parts acquired after defeating the enemies to strengthen various skills and launch more effective attacks. Even if the player is killed by mistake, he or she can try again and again to improve his or her skills, and feel the joy of clearing the stages.

For more information on 'Ruvato: Original Complex,' which is officially released through the Nintendo e-Shop today, July 8th, please visit the official website (www.daewonmedia-gamelab.com).

[Product outline]

Title name: Ruvato: Original Complex

Platform: Nintendo Switch™

Age restriction: Japan 15+/US 15+

Genre: Action

Number of players: 1

Languages: Korean/Japanese/English/simplified Chinese

Manufacturer's suggested retail price: Japan 1600JPY/US 14.99USD (download only)

Release date: July 8, 2021

Rights:

© DAEWON MEDIA CO., LTD.

© cometsoft Inc.

REMIMORY, Inc.

Official site: www.daewonmedia-gamelab.com

Promotion video:

https://youtu.be/kA0YJLxd3R8 (English)

https://youtu.be/i5At7JSf2mg (Japanese)

https://youtu.be/h_m_z_xxgW8 (Korean)

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/DMGamelabOfficial

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Daewon-media-Game-lab-110364691156070