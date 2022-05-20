Ryan Niddel, Growth Strategist & Leading Authority on Improving the Revenue of Small Cap Companies, is Rapidly Making his Partners and Investors Wealthy

—

Ryan Niddel, a General Partner, CEO, Board Member and Entrepreneur, has been quickly amassing a fortune for business owners and investors over the past 2.5 years. From becoming CEO of a manufacturing company and increasing profits by 2,500%, to already having 2 startups (launched in Jan 2022) on track to $5M or more this year, he is quickly developing a reputation as the man with the Midas touch.

Ryan Niddel, while a fresh face publicly to the M&A world, has silently been behind the scenes building massive results for the last decade. He is the leading authority on improving revenue of companies by improving EBITDA through increased operational efficiency, lean manufacturing principles and more. He has helped with the acquisition or exit of more than 11 companies while seeing their collective revenue surpass more than $237M. Niddel has successfully tripled the revenue of more than 5 companies in under 2 1/2 years adding an extra $950M in valuation to these companies.

Just 6 months ago Ryan Niddel passed a significant milestone – generating $750M in additional capital growth for companies he has worked with over the past 2.5 years (even more of a feat considering he has yet to cross the age of 40). Now, over the previous 6 months, he has increased the results by an additional $200M and is on path to cross $2B in the next 2 years.

Ryan has developed many of these strategies over the past 15 years by growing his own companies, and then companies he entered as an equity partner and now also as a M&A specialist (focusing primarily on roll ups with a strategic exit). His strategies, although unique, focus on core tried-and-true principles such as increasing earnings and EBITDA revenue, improving operational efficiency and reducing costs, and implementing systems so the company is scalable and can run without owner management. He says this is responsible for about 85% of the revenue he’s generated to date.

Some of the newfound $200M in growth has been with a variety of companies (some outside of his usual wheelhouse), including Columbus Roofing Co. LLC, a strong Columbus based roofing company, where Mr. Niddel has doubled revenue in the first 4 months of 2022 (from $1.2M to $2.5M) by creating a level of operational efficiency, implementing sales and training methodologies, standardizing appearances for sales professionals, sharing scripts, establishing KPIs and OKRs, and implementing a scalable phone operating system. He also improved the marketing results by developing a circular marketing system resulting in a 900% improved response (due to turning 1 sale into 3, and then 3 into 9 on average). Pulling from Mr. Niddel’s involvement and strategic relationships, the company is positioned for an industry leading multiple of earnings recap by mid-year.

He also recently helped EW Holdings (owner of the popular “Traffic and Funnels” brand) to prepare for a high-multiple exit in the first quarter of 2022. Ryan implemented an operational efficiency system that allows for more predictable and scalable revenue while positioning it as more desirable for acquisition. Mr. Niddel also trimmed waste (by refining and trimming all unnecessary budgets, financials, reduced redundancy of software and staffing overlap, and optimization of facilities). This resulted in an infrastructure that allowed a 6% increase in net margins while simultaneously increasing the top line by roughly 21%.

He is also generating similar results in brand new startups, such as a new company called Levels of Wealth. The company helps people maximize their net worth through understanding personal finance, crypto and the NFT space, and capital markets. The company is currently operating at a $7M annual revenue only 4 months into operations (since January of 2022).

Despite his massive success at such a young age, Ryan Niddel remains humble and down to earth (a trait he attributes to his Ohio roots). When asked how he managed to amass these results in such a short period of time, he mentioned, “I focus on the core strategies I’ve refined over years that build a solid foundation while also making it attractive for acquisition. This directly helps business owners actualize the stored value in their company they’ve spent often decades building but didn’t know how to sell for maximum value. Then through multiple optimization and refinement processes we really dial in the reliability, scalability, and profits of the company. The result is consistently a high-profit company that has all the groundwork laid for a desirable acquisition and a business that can run stress-free.”

Taylor Welch, a colleague who also brought Mr. Niddel into his company (EW Holdings) and has a star-studded track record of his own, had this to say, “Ryan is a unique individual combining a talented intellect while having a relentless drive and work ethic. After watching him excel everywhere he moves I can see why others around him are left in awe by the results he creates. I think it’s only a matter of time before he is taking over public companies and will be the next much discussed billionaire on CNBC.”

As Mr. Niddel juggles running multiple companies as CEO, board member and General Partner while also a husband, father, and industry leader - he will likely continue to push through glass ceilings on his way to the top.

