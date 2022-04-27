Ryerson University changing its name to Toronto Metropolitan University

TORONTO, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier today, Ryerson University’s Board of Governors unanimously approved a motion to rename our institution “Toronto Metropolitan University” effective immediately. This change marks the start of a new chapter for the university, as it moves forward with a name that better reflects its values and aspirations.



“I cannot think of a better name than Toronto Metropolitan University,” said President and Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Lachemi. “Metropolitan is a reflection of who we have always been - an urban institution dedicated to excellence, innovation, and inclusion and who we aim to be - a place where all feel welcome, seen, represented and celebrated.”

Located in the heart of Canada’s biggest and most diverse city, Toronto Metropolitan University represents all that it is to be metropolitan. The university is a gathering place for people from all over the world, from all walks of life, with broad and diverse perspectives, lived experiences and ambitions. Metropolitan also defines the university’s aspirations to expand its reputation and reach, as exemplified by its new Lincoln Alexander School of Law, its first international campus in Cairo, Egypt and its plans for a future School of Medicine in Brampton.

The new name is the culmination of work carried out over several years. Following the Board of Governors accepting all 22 recommendations put forward by the Standing Strong (Mash Koh Wee Kah Pooh Win) Task Force, the university established a framework for the renaming process which included the formation of the University Renaming Advisory Committee (URAC).

“It was an honour to chair the University Renaming Advisory Committee, along with Vice-Chair Tanya De Mello. I am very pleased by the strong support of the Board of Governors and excited to have played a part in the adoption of our name which allows for a new beginning,” said Jennifer S. Simpson, Provost and Vice-President, Academic and Chair of URAC. “Through our community engagement we learned that there was a strong desire - across all groups of students, faculty, staff and alumni - for the new name to reference our place or location. Toronto Metropolitan University reflects the feedback we heard and is in line with our values and our accomplishments that define who we are as an institution.”

URAC oversaw extensive community consultations that generated responses from over 30,000 people and went on to review over 2,600 potential names. The committee produced a shortlist of names that were subject to several practical parameters including: ensuring alignment with our values, being intentionally inclusive with our diverse community, undertaking linguistic checks and trademark searches, and digital considerations.

Truth and Reconciliation is a key priority for the university, the renaming is an important and highly visible measure in the university's path toward reconciliation, and it is just one more step in the journey. The University remains committed to supporting the ongoing work of the Truth and Reconciliation Working Group and implementing all of the remaining Standing Strong Task Force recommendations.

“This is a very important moment in our university’s history as we move forward with a name that better reflects our values and can take us into the future,” said President Lachemi. “As a university, our values have long defined who we are and they will always guide where we are going. They are the basis upon which we have built our uniquely vibrant, diverse and intentionally inclusive culture. Our new name builds upon these values and, along with our 73 years of excellence and achievement, it is intended to be a name that unifies all of us - a place where all of our community members belong.”

While the university is changing its name to better reflect its values and aspirations, the university’s mission, vision and visual identity will remain in place to maintain continuity, recognizability and ease the transition to a new name.

Further information, including more background on the renaming process and ongoing updates on the action plan to implement all Standing Strong Task Force recommendations, can always be found on the Next Chapter Website .

About Toronto Metropolitan University*:

Toronto Metropolitan University, formerly known as Ryerson University, is Canada’s leader in innovative, career-oriented education. Urban, culturally diverse and inclusive, the University is home to more than 46,000 students, including 2,900 Master’s and PhD students, 4,000 faculty and staff, and 225,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit ryerson.ca.

*In April 2022, the university renamed and began a new chapter