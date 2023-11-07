S-Anon International Family Groups Launches a Comprehensive 12-Step Addiction Support for Family & Friends of Sex Addicts

S-Anon International Family Groups is a global organization comprised of relatives and friends of people struggling with nymphomania and satyriasis. The organization has launched a twelve-step program to support the families and close friends impacted by sex addicts and help them heal and move forward.

According to data sourced from the Begin Again Institute, it is estimated that 12 to 30 million Americans have a form of sex addiction. The number of people who are affected by compulsive drives and behaviors of sex addicts is significantly higher, as they impact entire families, larger groups of friends, coworkers, and acquaintances.

Whether it is shame, unease, discomfort, or any other negative feeling, tens of millions of people are going through strikingly similar experiences. To ensure that everyone enduring such hardships has a safe place to voice their concerns and share their experiences, S-Anon has launched a comprehensive 12-step Support Program.

S-Anon is an international organization with a global scope of operation providing continuous help and support to family and friends of sex addicts.

The S-Anon organization has launched a book “Twelve Steps”, which is an integral component of its Twelve Steps support program. Largely based on the concepts of Alcoholics Anonymous, the fundamental concepts of S-Anon’s Twelve Step program are rooted in acknowledging the problem, embracing help from individuals going through similar experiences, finding the will to overcome present and future challenges, healing, and ultimately moving forward.

S-Anon spokesperson highlighted that the Twelve Step program is free and open to anyone, underscoring that frequent attending is the best course for consistent results, stating:

“We have found that attending S-Anon meetings regularly is a vital part of the S-Anon program. S-Anon groups meet weekly as a way for members to share their experiences, strengths, and hopes. Our meetings are free to attend and are not allied with any particular religion or organization,” S-Anon’s spokesperson said.

Besides S-Anon Twelve Steps book, the program’s curriculum features a wealth of additional literature, with the most prominent being “Working the S-Anon Program” and “Reflections of Hope”.

Working the S-Anon Program is a compendium of shared testimonials and experiences from anonymous members meant to empower new members and let them know that they are not alone. Reflections of Hope is a practical guide to specific meditative practices designed to bolster self-reflection, putting a strong emphasis on the fact that large obstacles are more efficiently managed and gapped in a group setting.

All S-Anon meetings are held in safe spaces where confidentiality, understanding, and compassion are guaranteed. The meetings are exclusive to adults while teenagers who are enduring similar problems are encouraged to approach the S-Ateen Fellowship branch, which was specifically founded to help young people aged from 12 to 19.

More information about S-Anon International Family Groups and the Twelve Step program is available on the organization’s official website.



