A S Harrison & Co Turns to Nintex Promapp® to Improve Core Business Processes

Specialty chemical additives importer leverages the visual process mapping and management capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform to improve organizational-wide operations and customer service

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, today announced that leading chemical distribution company, A S Harrison & Co, has standardised on Nintex Promapp® to improve the way business processes are documented and managed, enabling streamlined operations across a range of sectors including personal and heath care, food production, mining, construction, and the military.

Earlier this year, A S Harrison & Co deployed Nintex Promapp® as part of an extensive upgrade to the company's IT infrastructure, including migration to a cloud platform and the installation of a new CRM system.

"When work began on the upgrade program, we quickly realised that standardizing how we document our core processes would assist in resolving business challenges and enable management to drive operational improvements," said Jodi Harvey, Projects and Operations Officer, A S Harrison & Co. "With an effective business process management solution, we will be able to maintain consistent customer service levels and meet our demanding product delivery deadlines."

As the company set out on its process improvement journey, A S Harrison & Co's team specifically sought a process mapping software solution that offered the ability to see who is responsible for each process, to make updates to processes real-time, and to link through to relevant documents from different points within each process – all of which are available within Nintex Promapp®.

Established in 1923, A S Harrison & Co is an importation and distribution business supplying a unique portfolio of specialty chemicals and additives to customers throughout Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. Prior to leveraging Nintex Promapp®, the company's 60 staff members, who service more than 120 active customers, relied on paper-based process documentation stored in Word documents and Visio flow charts.

"Nintex Promapp® stood out for us because of its powerful capabilities, its ability to accommodate our changing needs as we grow, and its easy-to-use interface. Now our teams can easily find a process when they need it and clearly understand the steps that are involved. This is especially important for new team members and for processes that are not undertaken very often," concluded Harvey.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

