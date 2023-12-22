Sabah FC: Scoring Goals On and Off the Field, Achieving Global Excellence

In a heartwarming initiative that goes beyond the boundaries of football, Sabah FC, an Azerbaijani football club has not only made strides on the field but also created a lasting impact in the community.

In a heartwarming initiative that goes beyond the boundaries of football, Sabah FC, an Azerbaijani football club has not only made strides on the field but also created a lasting impact in the community. Recently, the club, in collaboration with sponsor "Bakupan" prepared cozy shelters for stray animals by ingeniously repurposing recycled sandwich panels around the "Bank Respublika Arena" in Baku turning the stadium into a compassionate haven.





This unique endeavor caught global attention, earning Sabah FC a spot on the big stage - Times Square, NYC. The campaign, prominently featured on a massive advertising monitor, showcased the club's commitment to compassion, community, and innovation.



Founded in 2017, Sabah FC has quickly become a powerhouse in Azerbaijani football. In the 2022/23 season, the club secured an impressive 2nd place in the Azerbaijan Premier League and made its UEFA tournament debut, winning the first three games in the Conference League.



Beyond the accolades, the club's physician, Rahim Maharramov, spearheaded the initiative to care for the stray animals surrounding the stadium. The cozy shelters, prepared with Bakupan's support, feature a unique blend of traditional architectural elements and advanced sandwich panel construction, ensuring optimal thermal insulation for the animals.



This groundbreaking project has not only created warm homes for stray animals but has also set the stage for future expansions. Sabah FC aims to install similar shelters in various locations across Masazir town, extending its positive impact on the community.

