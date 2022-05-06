SABOTEUR launches new "Fine Piercing" product category

VIENNA, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SABOTEUR presents the first "Fine Piercing" collection, a completely new product line with jewelry for ear and nose piercings. The pieces are available now in the SABOTEUR online shop. The new collection can then be experienced live in the world's first SABOTEUR store in Vienna. Alongside the jewelry, a complete "Fine Piercing" concept is being implemented and integrated into the store sales area. Customers can get ear and nose piercings from professional body piercers in exclusive booths.

The high-quality materials and diverse combination options of the jewelry round off the concept of the "Fine Piercing" collection. The jewelry is made of exquisite 18 karat gold, which can be recognised as being responsibly produced by the corresponding embossed marking. These properties make gold very safe and well tolerated, especially when used in piercings. The collection also includes classic cultured freshwater pearls and gemstones such as amethyst, malachite, onyx, emerald, ruby and turquoise.

The roll-out of the "Fine Piercing" concept is planned to start in Germany as of May, other countries to follow.

About SABOTEUR

What started out as simply playing around with the family name became a new brand, a new lifestyle and a collection that is shaped by spirituality and the unification of the mystical and the geometrical. SABOTEUR was founded by Thomas Sabo and his son Santiago Sabo. The artist Rita Sabo, wife of Thomas Sabo, accompanied the creative process and the design of the "Sacra" line. SABOTEUR is available in the first SABOTEUR Concept Store at Spiegelgasse 8 in Vienna and via www.saboteur.world.

