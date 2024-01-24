Sacramento Concrete Contractor Reputation Marketing Agency: Services Expanded

Brigins Digital Consultants (+1-916-534-8402) has announced a new expansion to its reputation marketing service for concrete contractors in Sacramento, California.

—

The agency works with local contractors to grow brand awareness and visibility - and the new expansion focuses on implementing 12-month campaigns with a hyper-local focus. The agency creates a snapshot report showing areas for improvement and tracks brand online presence over time.

More information can be found at https://brigins.com/

Brigins Digital Consultants takes a multimedia approach to each campaign. Contractors can now connect with local prospects through articles, blogs, audio advertisements, and visual assets like slideshows and videos. Publishing content at scale helps to build authority and trust, the agency explains.

With 75% of people never venturing past the first Google search results page according to DemandSage, having a high-ranking online presence is critical. The agency focuses on building brand association via reputable platforms to increase domain authority and rankings - targeting qualified leads who are actively searching for concrete contractors.

Each campaign generates leads through improved search engine rankings and thought leadership content. Brigins Digital Consultants has a team of writers and digital marketing experts who create and distribute engaging content optimized for ideal buyer personas using top-of-funnel keywords to capture interest.

The agency explains that clients do not need to create any content or be on camera themselves: the end-to-end service includes content strategy, creation, distribution, and performance tracking - with both written content and multimedia assets created on a ‘done-for-you’ basis.

In addition to this, the agency offers flexible contracts with no long-term commitments required. Clients can cancel or pause campaigns at any time based on evolving business needs.

The team explains that within the first 30 days, clients can expect to see tangible results. However, there are compounding returns as assets accumulate and audiences grow - and sustained 12-month campaigns allow for stronger brand growth, thought leadership, and lead generation gains over time.

A spokesperson states: “Our mission is to provide personalized digital growth strategies and innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of local businesses, helping them achieve online success.”

Interested parties can learn more at https://brigins.com/

Contact Info:

Name: Colt Schroeder

Email: Send Email

Organization: Brigins Digital Consultants

Address: 5033 13th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95820, United States

Phone: +1-916-534-8402

Website: https://www.brigins.com



Release ID: 89119620

