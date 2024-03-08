Sacramento Law Firm Marketing: PPC Advertising & SMM Services Launched

Brigins Digital Consultants (916-534-8402) is now offering a full range of digital marketing services for law firms in Sacramento, CA.

—

This newly launched service will allow law firms to target new clients across multiple channels including Facebook, Google, and email. These services can be used to increase reach and boost conversion rates on existing websites, or to create entirely new web content.

To find out more, visit https://briginsdigital.com

Brigins Digital Consultants have launched this new service in response to the rapidly growing popularity of large law firms operating exclusively online. As this new frontier of legal assistance has transformed into a highly competitive market, Brigins is offering their services to help these firms promote their causes and engage with new clients more easily.

As a matter of fact, recent studies showed that up to 87% of all lawyers now have the option to conduct their business exclusively online. An additional ⅓ of all plaintiffs reported using search engines and social media channels as their primary source for legal professionals, demonstrating the value of the online market to both professionals and consumers.

Firms who enlist the Brigins consultancy to handle their online marketing needs can easily grow their mailing list using the group's database of 150 million pre-selected leads. Their database can be sorted using over 700 targeting parameters to find the ideal audience for a given service, vastly increasing the potential CTR.

Brigins Digital Consultants also employs marketing experts who are capable of creating engaging web design and front-facing content. They seek to provide content with a more personal touch, intended to connect more deeply with consumers to give them a better all-around experience while still encouraging them to convert. They are also capable of implementing proven design elements such as AI chatbots and strategic link placement to keep visitors on the page for longer.

The team can also create effective, highly targeted Facebook and social media campaigns, with support from inception all the way to after-action reporting.

For more information, visit https://briginsdigital.com

Contact Info:

Name: Colt Schroeder

Email: Send Email

Organization: Brigins Digital Consultants

Address: 5033 13th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95820, United States

Phone: +1-916-534-8402

Website: https://www.brigins.com



