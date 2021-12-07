Safe Haven Gets Listed On PancakeSwap with 8% Reward Distribution To Holders.

Haven Token is available for purchase on pancakeswap, poocoin, bogfinance, dextool etc., with BNB.

Safe Haven team is pleased to inform the community regarding its listing on PancakeSwap. Safehaven Defi is a revolutionary ecosystem of Defi products designed to empower its users with an ever-expanding suite of useful cryptocurrency products and services.

The native token of the ecosystem $Haven is available on PancakeSwap. $Haven's main feature is providing revenue to holders by redistributing 8% Ethereum rewards from trading activity.

$Haven is the first token launched within the Safehaven Defi Ecosystem on the binance smart chain with three utilities in addition to daily rewards. $Haven is designed as a store of value and a frictionless revenue-generating asset that rewards its holders with daily Eth-Bep-20 dividends, distributed automatically to holders' wallets and claimable through the Safedapp.

$Haven's utilities and its wider ecosystem differentiate it as not just a reward mechanism but an asset with many use-cases.

Features

$Haven Token has the following innovative features:

● Rewards in Binance-Pegged-ETH (Bep-20)

● Professionally Managed Marketing and Communication Strategy

● Anti-Bot Mechanism

● KYC'd Team

● Audited Contract

● Limited Supply

● Buyback & Burn Function

Tokenomics

On all buys, sells, and transfers, a 16% transaction fee is applicable. From this tax, 8% is redistributed automatically to the holders as rewards, 5% goes to the marketing & project development wallet, 2% goes to the buyback and burn wallet, and 1% goes to the liquidity pool for price stability.

Audit

Haven's contract is audited and passed successfully by solidproof.io. Moreover, the team members have completed KYC with the same organization to validify the platform's trustworthiness.

https://twitter.com/SolidProof_io/status/1455647890483908615

Listing

Haven Token is launched on pancakeswap and listed on coingecko, coinmarketcap and other listing platforms. In addition, it is available for purchase on pancakeswap, poocoin, bogfinance, dextool etc., with BNB.

Utilities

Haven Token has the following utilities.

1. Safestake: Staking and farming

2. Safepad: Launching of IDO projects

3. Safezone: Token listing

Safestake: Staking and yield farming

Safehaven will introduce staking and yield farming of the native token $Haven and other coins within the platform. Safehaven wishes to provide Haven holders access to the most useful decentralized financial services to maximize their incoming generating potential from the Safehaven ecosystem. The development of this utility is in an advanced stage and will be released in late December or early Q1-2022.

Safepad: Launching of IDO projects

Safepad offers a safe and innovative cryptocurrency launch platform for IDO-stage projects via the Safehaven Launchpad. AMMs or staking a single asset on the SafeStake Dapp can generate revenue for holders by purchasing IDOs tokens at discounted rates before the public launch. All projects will be vetted, audited, and team members will pass through a KYC process. Next year, Safehaven plans to launch a revolutionary platform utilizing Oracle smart contracts for trustless cryptocurrency transactions.

Safezone: Token listing

This cryptocurrency listing utility will provide valuable metrics to users ranging from token information, KYC and audited status, slippage, ratings, trust level, etc. This will allow prospective buyers to check detailed token information before purchasing.

Limited Supply

The current circulating supply is 3,256,533, and the remaining tokens have been burnt and removed from circulation. In addition, the continuous buyback and burn function usage further reduces the already limited circulating supply. Each time the buyback & burn function is used, the tokens bought are burnt, thereby reducing the circulating supply.

About Safehaven

Safehaven is a community-driven project that offers automatic Ethereum rewards through its core token $Haven and a variety of useful De-Fi products within its ecosystem to support the platform's growth.

