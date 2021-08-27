Safe Low VOC Home Bathroom Refinishing Kits

Homeowners are looking for safe and easy DIY kits more than ever right now. Refinished Bath Solutions is the leading producer of low volatile organic compound (VOC) home bathroom refinishing kits.

Hollis, New Hampshire – Homeowners are looking for safe and easy DIY kits more than ever right now. Refinished Bath Solutions is the leading producer of low volatile organic compound (VOC) home bathroom refinishing kits. The Ekopel 2K Bath Refinishing Kit is changing the way homeowners achieve their DIY renovations.

Professional renovations can bring toxic and unhealthy chemicals into the home environment. When bathtub paint is stripped, they use harmful agents that can be very dangerous in a small, enclosed space.

The most common paint stripper, methylene chloride, cannot be safely ventilated with just bathroom fans and open windows. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 14 workers have died since 200 due to exposure to methylene chloride during bathtub refinishing.

It’s essential to have a non-toxic and low VOC refinishing option safe for children, pets, and the environment. Ekopel 2K is the original pour-on bath refinishing kit developed to fix fume exposure and peeling problems with outdated sprays and chemicals.

Ekopel 2K is entirely odorless and does not require a respirator or special exhaust system for the application. Refinished Bath Solutions’ goal is to provide the highest quality, solvent-free, and non-toxic product on the market.

Ekopel 2K It has been tested by the German Institute ISEGA and complies with the DIN EN 71-3 safety standards for children and skin contact. Refinished Bath Solutions designed the kits to last for up to 20 years with proper prep-work and cure time.

Refinished Bath Solutions was founded in 2016 by Patrick Foley. Located in Hollis, NH, the company provides unique refinishing solutions for bathtubs, showers, in-ground pools, spas, sinks, and so much more. With a dedication to the user experience and the environment, the solutions offered by Refinished Bath Solutions are eco and family-friendly with low VOCs.

