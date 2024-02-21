Safety Shot To Develop Detox Product For Alcohol Poisoning, Plans To File IND With U.S. FDA

Safety Shot, Inc. announced it intends to develop its Safety Shot functional beverage platform in a unique concentrated form to treat alcohol poisoning in hospital and emergency settings.

Safety Shot, Inc. announced it intends to develop its Safety Shot functional beverage platform in a unique concentrated form to treat alcohol poisoning in hospital and emergency settings. The Safety Shot beverage, set to launch Q4 2023, is the first patented beverage on Earth that helps people feel better faster by reducing blood alcohol content and boosting clarity. The Safety Shot platform works through four different Mechanisms of Action including improving central nervous system (CNS) activity, cognition, and motor cortex function. It is designed to rapidly break down blood alcohol levels and prevent residual alcohol in the body from being absorbed through the gut by creating a protective shield around the gut wall. Over 52 million people in the U.S. were admitted to hospital emergency departments due to acute alcohol consumption in 2020. There are an estimated 20,000 cases of alcohol poisoning each year in the U.S. Severe complications from alcohol poisoning can include choking, asphyxiation, dehydration, seizures, hypothermia, cardiac arrest, brain damage, and death.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 2,200 people die of alcohol poisoning each year in the U.S., or about 6 people each day. Through its Jupiter Wellness business segment which develops over-the-counter and prescription-grade health and wellness products, Safety Shot has a well-established clinical development infrastructure and expertise. “We believe a concentrated form of Safety Shot could offer an easy-to-administer, immediately supportive aid or treatment for acute alcohol consumption to help prevent alcohol poisoning and related deaths. With 52 million people rushed to the ER each year due to acute alcohol consumption, we believe that prescription-grade Safety Shot could be used in a variety of settings including ambulances, hospitals, clinics, and entertainment venue-based medical emergency centers,” stated Dr. Glynn Wilson, Safety Shot’s Chief Scientific Officer. “We anticipate filing an investigational new drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for this alcohol poisoning related indication.”

Safety Shot has been available for retail purchase in the first week of December 2023 at www.DrinkSafetyShot.com and www.Amazon.com. The Company plans to launch business-to-business sales of Safety Shot to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars in the first quarter of 2024. Safety Shot plans to spin off legacy assets from its Jupiter Wellness business to unlock value for shareholders.

