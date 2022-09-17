SafeWeb Launched To Protect SMEs Against Data Breaches On Dark Web

SafeWeb is an advanced dark web monitoring company that highlights risks to small businesses

SafeWeb is a dark web monitoring company that works toward protecting small businesses. As per the analysis of live user data the company revealed that 80% of UK SMEs are currently suffering a data breach without realising it.

SafeWeb was launched earlier this year and in a short span of time, the kind of analysis they have been able to do to make SMEs aware of the fact that their data have been compromised on the dark web and they don’t even know about it, is truly astonishing.

This includes breaches such as passwords with linked email addresses or credit card details available for sale on the dark web; and corporate email addresses used to sign up to illegal online marketplaces for items including hard drugs, weapons, and false passports.

SafeWeb’s dark web monitoring tool brings enterprise-grade cybersecurity technology to small businesses. It shows them the exact data that has been breached and where so that appropriate action can be taken. It also sends alerts when there are new breaches and advises how to best solve and prevent data breaches from happening in the future.

Luke Sartain, co-founder of SafeWeb, said “When we turned on SafeWeb for the first time we expected to see quite a high level of compromised data but, to find more than 4 in 5 SMEs potentially open to hackers, was pretty shocking.”

Luke continues by saying “Even larger companies with sophisticated cyber defences are regularly victims of successful cyber-attacks. Arguably, bigger companies are more tempting targets for hackers than SMEs but they are also more resilient. For a lot of small companies, a significant data hack or theft can be a terminal event.”

“For the first time, SafeWeb offers SMEs real-time, affordable dark web monitoring which works to identify that a data breach has occurred – previously the costs of this kind of protection were prohibitive. Luke added.

Given some solid advice on how to ensure some basic safety, Luke said “One cyber security tip I will happily give for free is that if your password is your pet’s name followed by a version of your date of birth, then change it immediately – it is the 2020s version of ‘Password123’.”



