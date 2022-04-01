Sahd Metal Recycling to Host 16th Annual Earth Day Event

—

For 15 years, the local community has been gathering at the Sahd Metal Recycling center to celebrate Earth Day. This year Sahd is expanding the event to include more vendors, presenters, contests, and a free grab-and-go meal from a local barbecue chef.



“People think that being eco-friendly means being less productive and shutting things down," said Dan Sahd, owner of Sahd Metal Recycling. “This Earth Day we want to show how companies are promoting sustainability and achieving higher levels of productivity at the same time.”



Activities and Events for All Ages

Sahd will be promoting Earth Day by allowing families to tour the scrap metal yard at 5:00 and 6:00 pm, with the opportunity to watch all the big cranes and shears in action, moving, cutting, and scrapping metal. In addition to covering all aspects of reducing, reusing, and recycling metal, vendors will cover other conservation efforts with topics including other material recycling, native plants, wildlife conservation, alternative energy, composting, and many other themes.

Starting at 4:30 pm on April 22nd, this year’s event will feature:



Expert presentations

Vendor tables

Yard tours

A chance to see the cranes, shears, and torches in action

Contests and prizes including a huge YETI cooler

A free Rocky's BBQ grab and go dinner for those registered on Eventbrite

And tons of free family fun!



Visitors will have to see how we can build a stronger, healthier community by remaking the old into the new without digging into the ground for more metal.

The celebration is not limited to the in-person events; check the Sahd website for the Online Earth Day Challenge to earn a free Hinkle's Sundae and a chance to win the big YETI cooler. In addition to the prices and contests, Sahd will be offering special aluminum can recycling prices all week.



For more information visit RecycleYourMetal.com.



About Us: Family-owned and operated since 1941, Sahd Metal Recycling meets the recycling needs of the Lancaster community. They are committed to giving an honest and fair evaluation of your scrap and also offer competitive pricing. Their industrial recycling services include upfront formula pricing and a 24-Hour turnaround container service.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Sahd

Email: Send Email

Organization: Sahd Metal Recycling

Website: https://recycleyourmetal.com/



