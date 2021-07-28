SAI “Carbon Footprint” Report: Ways of Energy Transformation under the New Situation of Bitcoin Mining

SAI Technology has released the first carbon footprint emissions report for the supercomputing and mining industry, which was certified by the UNFCCC secretariat.

Energy saving and emission reduction based on carbon neutral backscatter has become a global trend. SAI Technology has released the first carbon footprint emissions report for the supercomputing and mining industry, which was certified by the UNFCCC secretariat. SAI is known for exploring different ways to recover and utilize waste heat to generate additional revenue and offset the cost of electricity.



SAI: Hash rate decentralization, an interpretation of China's mining regulatory policy

From May to June of this year, the Chinese government focused on the regulation of the bitcoin mining industry. During this period, a series of policies were introduced regarding a severe crackdown on bitcoin mining projects, including in Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Qinghai, Yunnan, and Sichuan.

The thunderous regulatory measures, which took about a month from the issuance of the policies to the implementation of the relevant regulations, led to the complete decline of the Chinese mining industry, which once accounted for 75% of the network-wide hash rate, with mining farms migrating overseas en masse. The bitcoin hash rate dropped nearly 50% from its peak. The speed and tight regulation caused great concern in the cryptocurrency field worldwide.

Against this backdrop, China has voluntarily withdrawn from its dominant market share in mining and trading, in large part to fully focus on the development of the digital economy represented by the digital RMB, and the implementation of the blockchain technology industry applications. The aim is to remove the bad trends caused by early speculation in the industry, and to separate the concept of cryptocurrency from blockchain, advocating a token-free blockchain, reducing the speculative component, and striving for better utilization of blockchain technology at the mechanism level.

SAI Technology Matrix, a viable solution for mining transformation

Because the goal of carbon neutrality involves various social actors across sectors, levels and organizations, from countries to enterprises, the composition of the carbon accounting system has become a huge network of intertwined complexity - from large countries to small products. Overall, carbon accounting approaches can be divided into top-down and bottom-up approaches. Top-down measurements are based on the IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories as the dominant international standard, while bottom-up measurements are based on the most widely used GHG Protocol series of standards. These NGO standards and guidelines encourage reporting and communication of accounting results by countries, cities, communities and businesses to ensure consistency in public reporting.

With this trend in mind, SAI Technology, the first technology company to integrate clean energy horizontally, has released its first carbon footprint report ahead of the supercomputing and encryption industries, both as a mission and as a corporate responsibility. The carbon footprint measurement methodology within the report was developed in detail by SAI Technology in accordance with the official Greenhouse Gas Protocol product standards and was officially certified by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Secretariat.

During the winter months, SAI Technology collects the heat generated by the chip calculations, sets up SAICAB as a community heating center, and uses it as a heat generator, which is delivered to residential homes, farms, and other public facilities.

The SAI Technology carbon footprint report includes an example of heat recovery for a project in Central Asia. The power used by the chips accounts for 90% of the total power consumption of the company's cryptocurrency mining and supercomputing center. Ninety percent of that generated heat is captured and used for central heating in homes, farms and public facilities. "Using renewable energy - the chip converts to hash rate - using the chip's own heat production." This carbon neutral closed-loop matrix not only reduces the hash rate and heat cost for customers by 35%, but also effectively reduces electricity supporting investment and achieves clean computing. SAI technology plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2022. It focuses on four areas: renewable energy, waste heat utilization, water management, and carbon offsetting.

Relying on its "chip liquid cooling technology + chip waste heat utilization technology + clean power resources", the company launched its core product mobile liquid cooling hosting center-"SAICAB" computing cabinet and "SAIBOX computing container" at the same time.

At present, the carbon footprint report of SAI Technology has fully confirmed that carbon neutrality can be achieved in the computing and mining industries. The advanced technology matrix of SAI Technology is a feasible solution for mining transformation of mining enterprises and miners.

Report Source: https://sai.tech/?p=3789

