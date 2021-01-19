SAI Digital announces full-service agency expansion with Digital Marketing and Intelligent Commerce in 2021

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAI Digital – an Asia-Pacific focused Digital Agency that specializes in Enterprise eCommerce and Customer Experience technologies, announces full-service agency expansion in 2021. The addition of Digital Marketing and Intelligent Commerce to its service portfolio, will further fulfill its ambitious goal of providing best-in-class services for businesses across the region.



From left to right: Oliver Wilke, Jelena Golubeva, Suhas Hiwale, Smriti Dhingra, Kevin Frot.

As part of the global $250m annual revenue business, the firm has been focused on delivering customer-centric, eCommerce transformation and marketing technology solutions for its clients in a wide range of verticals, from manufacturing, retail, distribution, FMCG to automotive and banking.

CEO of SAI Digital, Suhas Hiwale mentioned, "Nine years since I first started SAI, the company has delivered stand out results for blue-chip businesses across the globe. We pride ourselves as eCommerce experts, with our strategic partners such as SAP, Sitecore and Adobe. 2020 has been one tough year for everyone, especially businesses. However, as more businesses are adopting eCommerce as their primary channel in response to the pandemic, they will have to provide a seamless experience to their consumers. Our expansion into Intelligent Commerce, Creative and Digital Marketing would definitely support our clients in reaching new heights."

Intelligent Commerce is an aspiring move for SAI Digital to unleash the full power of Artificial Intelligence and boots its capabilities across key functions of eCommerce, like assortment planning and competitive analytics, while leveraging a seamless, personalized experience for all users thereby promising exponential growth for businesses.

The new appointments of Smriti Dhingra as SAI Digital's Director of Experience Management Services together with Oliver Wilke – Agency Sales Director, Jelena Golubeva - Digital Marketing Manager and Kevin Frot – Creative Director will help businesses to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

"Throughout my career, I have always envisioned how the creative application of technology can solve business problems and pioneer new products and services. I look forward to joining SAI Digital's team of creative and digital solution experts and applying my experiences to drive the next phase of the agency's evolution and growth," said Smriti Dhingra.

With a hard-earned background of building business strategies for both startups and global brands, from Indo-China to the Middle East, she brings both leadership and expertise to further fulfill SAI's significant footprints in the region while putting its name on the international marketplace.

ABOUT SAI DIGITAL

SAI Digital is a customer-centric, eCommerce technology agency that is part of a global conglomerate with over $250m in annual revenue with international offices spanning nine countries including Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, England, Japan, India, Canada and America. Full services included: Intelligent Commerce, Digital Marketing, Marketing Automation, Experience Management, Branding and Creative Services and E-commerce Campaign Management.

For more information, please visit: sai-digital.com