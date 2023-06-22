Sai Life Sciences joins Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), commits to fight climate change with Science





HYDERABAD, India, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help combat climate change, Sai Life Sciences, a global Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organization (CRO-CDMO), announced joining Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emission reduction targets in line with the latest climate science.



Accordingly, it has committed to set near-term company-wide emission reductions in line with climate science with the SBTi. These are 5-10-year GHG (Greenhouse gas) mitigation targets in accordance with the Paris Agreement’s aim to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences, said, “Sai Life Sciences has joined the SBTi to address a collective imperative. The association will help in sharpening our approach to assess the impact of climate change and develop a strategy to address it. It will also strengthen our ability to nurture an organizational culture, where each employee is mindful of every act and its impact on the environment.”

Joining the SBTi will enable Sai Life Sciences to set targets, assess progress and calibrate actions to meet its goals in a time-bound manner. It will allow the company the opportunity to learn from SBTi’s rich experience of helping its member companies drive change and create impact on ground.

Earlier this month, on the World Environment Day, Sai Life Sciences announced its renewed Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) that chart out its roadmap to achieve specific environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets by the year ending March 31, 2027. As part of the SDGs, the company has committed to reduce specific greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and replace 70% of its energy requirement with renewable sources. Previously, as part of it first edition of SDGs for the period 2019 to 2022, the company exceeded its targets in areas such as the utilization of renewable energy, recycling of hazardous waste and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, despite significantly expanding its operations.

In recent years, Sai Life Sciences has made significant investments and progress in advancing its Sustainability agenda as part of its organizational transformation initiative, Sai Nxt. Some of the notable highlights:

Became the first India-headquartered company to join the PSCI membership. Joined ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable (ACS-GCIPR) as an ‘Associate Member’. Publishing annual sustainability reports since 2020. Won several prestigious awards for excellence in EHS practices and energy management.

About Sai Life Sciences:

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CRO-CDMO that works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialisation of complex small molecules. The company has over 2,600 employees across its facilities in India, UK and USA. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. https://www.sailife.com/

