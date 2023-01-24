Saint Lucia attracts growing numbers of female HNWIs

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The number of female high-net-worth-individuals (HNWIs) is steadily increasing around the world, which is a positive trend for the global economy. Women are becoming more financially independent, and their wealth is now being allocated to investments, businesses and philanthropic causes.

The share of female ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals increased over the past years. As of 2020, 10 percent of all ultra-wealthy individuals worldwide were women. By comparison, the share was 6.5 percent in 2016.

According to the recent global report, “Own Your Worth Report: Women on Purpose” for 2022, Eighty percent of women surveyed said that the events of the past two years have made them reassess what’s most important to them and that, because of this, almost three quarters are more committed than ever to making a difference in the world. “As of 2020, women in the U.S. controlled $11 trillion, about a third of financial assets, and that number could reach $30 trillion by 2030. These two trends— women’s growing financial clout coupled with their recharged commitment to leading a meaningful life — are the twin engines behind women making a greater impact than ever before,” says this report.

With 7 in10 women increasing their philanthropic support in the last two years, this growth in female HNWIs presents an opportunity for those offering investment options to provide tailored services that meet female investors’ needs.

The island of Saint Lucia in the Caribbean is such a place and is one of only two sovereign nations in the world to be named after a woman (with the other reportedly being Ireland).

Why Saint Lucia?

Women are increasingly becoming the face of migration in many parts of the world. Economic instability, political unrest, and social injustices are among the main factors driving women to seek a better life in foreign countries. Female immigrants often face unique challenges, but can also offer unique solutions.

Investing in the Saint Lucia Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program is a great option for women looking to diversify their portfolio. Through this program, investors are rewarded with a number of benefits including global access as well as lucrative financial incentives. Women can also take advantage of the program's flexibility, as it offers several different investment options based on their individual goals and needs.

Investing in Saint Lucia can also be an empowering and rewarding experience for women. With its vibrant and welcoming culture, impeccable landscapes, and diverse opportunities for investment, Saint Lucia offers women a unique chance to build their financial future in a place that is beautiful enough to feed the soul.

Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme

Launched in 2016, the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) of Saint Lucia is one of the top performers in the Caribbean region according to the CBI Index of 2022. As the demand for the programme skyrockets amongst high net-worth individuals (HNWIs), the newly elected government is striving to utilise the funds brought in by the programme to develop more advanced public infrastructure and uplift the standard of living of its people.

Saint Lucia offers an advanced, secure and transparent programme. With more foreign direct investments coming into the country, the government is preparing a roadmap to engage in constructing and uplifting schools, roads, health care, and other public infrastructures through the funds generated by the CBI programme.

The actions and fiscal policies adopted by the government have steered the country out of previous difficulties, promoting the development of an attractive economic environment. In recent years, the country has maintained a steady pace of recovery and has emerged as one of the top choices for the HNWIs.

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Saint Lucia is projected to have its highest GDP growth in 2022. This growth is likely to continue in the coming years, due to its thriving tourism industry. Statistics have reflected an estimated 13.1% growth in the first six months of 2022. This success is thanks to the country's policy of welcoming direct foreign investment and channeling these funds into the most productive sectors of the economy. This means that investment benefits both the investors and citizens of the country, with Saint Lucia ranking 93 out of 190 countries in the World Bank’s ease of doing business index for 2022.

The government does not limit the amount of foreign ownership or control in the establishment of a business in Saint Lucia, allowing 100 percent foreign ownership of companies in any sector. Currently, there are no restrictions on foreign investors investing in military or security-related businesses or natural resources either.

