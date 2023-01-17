Saint Lucia: Best CBI Programme in 2023

Castries, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you are looking for an investment that will give your family a lifetime of benefits and security, then the Saint Lucia Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme is a worthwhile investment option to consider.

CBI programmes have existed for a long time and have evolved as the world changes and develops. The Saint Lucia CBI Programme continues to evolve and adapt to meet the needs of the modern world and is now one of the most popular CBI programmes in the world.

Saint Lucia? Where is this country?

Saint Lucia is a small, English-speaking Island in the Caribbean. It offers a range of economic incentives and benefits, making it a safe and economically stable place to invest in.

The country became an independent nation in 1979 and is one of the most developed countries in the world.

How Saint Lucia stays top of CBI in 2023

Saint Lucia is emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Caribbean region. As a small island nation, it has in recent year experienced tremendous economic growth.

The nation is well-known for offering a range of investment and business opportunities HNWIs looking to plan and protect their wealth and diversify their portfolios.

The country’s CBI programme is a perfect choice as it offers ideal business opportunities to investors that do not want to be bound by border limitations.

Recent CBI changes to know about

Saint Lucia recently amended the regulations to its CBI Programme. As one of the youngest CBI products on the market, Saint Lucia offers an alternative investment option in the Caribbean’s most developed and diverse economy, and it is working to remain increasingly competitive in the market.

The country’s CBI Unit undertook a thorough review of its CBI offerings following approvals from the CBI Board and the country’s' Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Ernest Hilaire. These amendments to the existing regulations took effect on 1 January 2023.

There is an introduction of the National Action Bond offer for investors purchasing non-interest-bearing Government Bonds. For just US$300,000 and a flat government fee of US$50,000 an applicant and an unlimited number of qualifying dependants applicants can obtain citizenship via this investment route.

The real estate minimum investment option is reduced to only US$200,000.

Developers applying for approved real estate or enterprise projects are now required to pay a due diligence and background check fee of US$7,500.

The replacement fee for a lost or damaged certificate has increased to US$500.

The fee for a new-born addition within the first 12 months following obtaining citizenship through donation to the National Economic Fund has increased to US$5,000.

How to benefit from Citizenship by Investment in 2023

Saint Lucia’s Citizenship by Investment Programme offers a straightforward and cost-effective solution to the time-consuming and often difficult process of obtaining alternative citizenship. CBI provides an effective way for investors to gain the benefits of citizenship without needing to reside in the country.

Launched in 2016, Saint Lucia’s CBI Programme is the newest in the Caribbean. Inheriting decades of experience from its island neighbours, Saint Lucia’s CBI Programme combines practices from its surrounding islands and provides a wide range of benefits for investors and locals alike.

The Saint Lucia CBI Programme provides an opportunity to apply for Saint Lucia citizenship and a huge range of benefits including:

Global mobility

Right to hold dual citizenship

Citizenship for life, with the right to live and work in the country

Four investment options

An idyllic spot for nature seekers, history buffs, and relaxation-seekers, Saint Lucia offers citizens all of the tropical benefits of the Caribbean.

To benefit from the Saint Lucia CBI Programme, applicants can choose to invest in one of four following options:

A contribution to the National Economic Fund (NEF) - The NEF was established to receive qualifying investments to fund government-sponsored projects on the island. Applicants can obtain citizenship by making a monetary contribution to the NEF via one of the prescribed contribution levels. The starting contribution is US$100,000 for a single applicant. Investment in a government-approved real estate project - Applicants may obtain citizenship by investing in a government-approved real estate project valued at a minimum of US$200,000. This property must be owned and maintained for a minimum of five years after citizenship has been granted. Investment in National Action Government Bonds - Investors may choose to invest in government bonds to obtain citizenship. Once citizenship is granted, the government bonds, costing US$300,000, must be held in the applicant’s name for a fixed period and the bonds do not attract a rate of interest for the duration of this period. Investment in a pre-approved enterprise project - An investment may be made, either independently or jointly, in a pre-approved enterprise project. An independent investment must be valued at US$3.5 million and create at least three permanent jobs. For joint investments, each investor must contribute at least US$1 million, resulting in a joint investment worth US$6 million and creating at least six permanent jobs.

For more information visit https://csglobalpartners.com/.

