Saito University College and TikTok Shop Unveil New Scholarship Programme For Future Digital Entrepreneurs

Saito University College, a renowned institution dedicated to fostering innovation and academic excellence, proudly announces its collaboration with TikTok Shop (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd to introduce a pioneering scholarship initiative aimed at empowering the next generation of digital entrepreneurs.

—

Saito University College, Cheras Campus: Saito University College, a renowned institution dedicated to fostering innovation and academic excellence, proudly announces its collaboration with TikTok Shop (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd to introduce a pioneering scholarship initiative aimed at empowering the next generation of digital entrepreneurs.

The needs and aspirations of students are evolving, as evidenced by a recent survey conducted with Form 5 students, revealing that 34% aspire to pursue careers as influencers or affiliate marketers rather than continuing their studies. Recognising this shift, the objective of this scholarship programme is to cater to the changing landscape of employment, particularly in the gig economy, and support students in pursuing their entrepreneurial ambitions.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in education and digital entrepreneurship," said Professor Dr Vinitha Guptan, Vice Chancellor of Saito University College. "Our collaboration with TikTok Shop represents a commitment to providing opportunities for students to thrive in the digital age."

"We are thrilled to partner with Saito University College on this innovative initiative," said Nur Azre Abdul Aziz, Acquisition & Partnerships Lead, TikTok Shop. "This scholarship programme is not only a testament to our commitment to nurturing talent but also a reflection of our belief in the power of digital entrepreneurship to transform lives."

The programme, the first of its kind in Malaysia, aims to redefine traditional notions of scholarship by offering financial assistance to students interested in digital content creation and entrepreneurship. Through the TikTok Shop training programme, students not only acquire essential skills but also have the opportunity to earn a livelihood through their creativity.

"Our hope is that this scholarship programme will serve as a launchpad for aspiring digital entrepreneurs, enabling them to build sustainable careers and support themselves and their families," Nur Azre added.

The scholarship programme will offer two full scholarships and 100 partial scholarships, providing talented individuals with access to transformative opportunities they may have otherwise been denied.

"This collaboration is more than just scholarships; it's about inspiring greatness and fostering innovation," Professor Vinitha concluded. "Together with TikTok Shop, we are igniting a spark of hope and paving the way for a brighter future for our students."

SPM Students interested in pursuing this scholarship can contact Mr. Hoh Wing Onn, Chief Operating Officer of Saito University College, at +6012-2086956 on further instructions on how to apply.

Contact:

Hoh Wing Onn

Chief Operating Officer

Saito University College

+6012 208 6956

About TikTok

TikTok is a leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

www.tiktok.com.

For Media Enquiries, please contact:

Bea Bautista

Global Communications, TikTok

bea.bautista@bytedance.com

Contact Info:

Name: Hoh Wing Onn

Email: Send Email

Organization: Saito University College

Address: 18, Jalan Tengah, Pj New Town, 46200 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Phone: +6012-2086956

Website: http://saito.edu.my



Release ID: 89131001

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.