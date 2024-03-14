The opening of the Saks Fifth Avenue women's store at 9570 Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills marks a significant moment in luxury retail. Situated within the famous Golden Triangle, this expansive 130,000-square-foot location, formerly Barney's New York, represents the evolution of this prestigious shopping district.

Nestled within the legendary Beverly Hills 'Golden Triangle,' the opening of the Saks Fifth Avenue women's store at 9570 Wilshire Boulevard ushers in a new era of luxury shopping, blending rich retail history with the pulse of contemporary fashion. This transformative venture, sprawling over 130,000 square feet in a building that once housed the iconic Barney's New York, marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of this internationally renowned retail district.

The Golden Triangle, known for its high street retail revolution, is expanding beyond the old confines of Rodeo Drive to include bustling shopping areas on Little Santa Monica Boulevard, Brighton Way, North Beverly Dr., and Canon Drive. With flagship luxury brands expanding their presence and hot new labels from the East Coast and European brands establishing their foothold, Beverly Hills continues to attract shoppers and tourists from around the globe, redefining its status as a premier shopping destination.

As visitors ascend the preserved Regency-style marble staircase, illuminated by the historic skylight of the former Barney's, the environment of tradition meeting innovation envelops them. The new Saks Fifth Avenue store stands as a testament to this blend, offering an immersive luxury shopping experience with exclusive brand offerings and personalized services designed for the world's most discerning consumers.

One of the most innovative features of the new establishment is the “Fifth Avenue Club,” 15 luxury private suites where expert stylists collaborate with customers on a one-on-one basis. This exclusive service exemplifies Saks Fifth Avenue's dedication to providing personalized, high touch shopping experiences, setting a new standard for luxury retail.

This significant investment in the future of retail is part of a broader vision to invigorate the Beverly Hills shopping scene. The transition of 9570 Wilshire Blvd into the new Saks Fifth Avenue flagship is not just a change of tenancy but a strategic move closer to the heart of the Golden Triangle, promising increased foot traffic and heightened engagement within the district's expanding retail landscape.

Key partners, including Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation with CEO/Chairman Ben Ashkenazy played a critical role in this transaction.

With neighbors like Prada, Jimmy Choo, and Louis Vuitton, and positioned among the nation's highest-performing department stores, the new Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills is more than a retail space; it's a destination. It represents a commitment to excellence and an anticipation of the future of luxury retail in one of the world's most prestigious shopping districts.

