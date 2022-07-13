SINGAPORE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliance Capital is pleased to launch for bulk sale a total of 19 residential townhouses at Marigold Mews, the residential block of Thomson Plaza, via an Expression of Interest.



FOR SALE BY EXPRESSION OF INTEREST, PORTFOLIO OF 19 RESIDENTIAL TOWNHOUSES AT THOMSON PLAZA AT $158 MILLION

Located right in the heart of Thomson, Thomson Plaza is a renowned mixed-used commercial and residential development, consisting of a block of residential townhouses which is connected to the commercial podium. The 3-storey shopping mall comes with approximately 467,298 square feet of gross floor area and is home to about 180 tenants, providing a comprehensive and exciting tenant mix ranging from restaurants, cafes, bakeries, supermarket, retail shops, education centres, medical, offering a myriad of trades and services. Anchor tenants include FairPrice Finest, Daiso Japan, DBS Bank, Koufu, Yamaha Music School, together with established F&B operators in the likes of Peach Garden Chinese Restaurant. Sushi Tei, Swensen's, KFC and Pizza Hut. Many of these tenants have been operating in the mall for many years.

The integrated development is strategically located in an affluent and populous area in Thomson and attracts crowds from all over Singapore. Commanding a strong and wide building frontage, Thomson Plaza sits prominently along main Upper Thomson Road, and enjoys very high visibility. There is a basement carpark with 413 lots serving the commercial podium and the residential block enjoys their own en-suite parking facilities. Thomson Plaza also enjoys direct connection to the Upper Thomson MRT Station on the Thomson-East Coast Line at its' doorsteps. Under the URA MasterPlan 2019, Thomson Plaza site is zoned for full commercial use up to a gross plot ratio of 3.0.

The offering at Marigold Mews, the residential block of Thomson Plaza, consists of a total of 19 residential townhouse units with strata area ranging from 2,411 square feet to 4,133 square feet and come with a total strata area of approximately 60,805 square feet. All the units are 2-storey townhouses and come with front parking porches, an outdoor patio area and garden at the rear of the house.

Ms Sammi Lim, Founder and Executive Director, Brilliance Capital Pte Ltd, said: "It is extremely rare for such bulk residential units in a prime district to be available for sale. The 19 units combined will command approximately 25.29% of Thomson Plaza's total strata area, forming a major stake in the MCST, which will greatly value add to the purchase.

Mixed-use developments take convenience up a notch by integrating residential units with commercial space. We expect keen interest for this portfolio from both investors, end-users and corporates. It is timely too that we have been observing bulk buying interest from family offices, ultra-high net worth individuals, corporates, and private funds from both local and overseas, who are focusing on capturing assets which provides rental income for stability to park their funds. There is also strong potential to capitalize on the capital value increment and rental upside moving forward. We have observed co-living and serviced apartment operators who are interested to purchase for long term stability of their business instead of being exposed to rental fluctuations in a rising rental market. Buyers may also be keen to hold for a future collective sale potential in the development.

In the background of news in the market of Mercatus Co-operative bundled package of their 4 retail properties in Singapore for sale, and consisting of some 110,000 square feet of strata space in Thomson Plaza (Swing By @ Thomson Plaza) within this bundle, this can be timely for the potential buyer to consider including these 19 units into the purchase. The inclusion of the 19 residential units will allow the future buyer to control more than 80% of Thomson Plaza's strata area, and this is a strategic step in commanding any potential collective sale which may happen in the development in future.

It is widely recognized that Thomson Plaza has remained a go-to destination and popular mall over the years serving residents in the vicinity, and commands high footfall and enjoys strong human traffic catchment. The opening of the Thomson-East Coast MRT Line in 2021 has further enhanced the connectivity of the mall to the rest of the island."

This purchase is open to both local and foreign buyers.

Brilliance Capital is the sole marketing agent for this Expression of Interest Exercise.

The Tender closes on 18 August 2022, Thursday at 3.00 p.m.

About Brilliance Capital Pte. Ltd. (Exclusive Member of Forbes Global Properties)

Brilliance Capital is a boutique real estate consultancy that provides advisory and agency services covering commercial and industrial investments, residential sales, and leasing services of all asset classes. Brilliance Capital is the brainchild of Sammi Lim – an extension of herself and her dedication in helping clients buy, sell, lease their properties, especially for corporates, institutional funds, ultra-high net worth individuals and private family funds that aim to diversify into real-estate investments.

