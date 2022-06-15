Salena Rothenberger’s, #1 Best Selling Author, Shines a Ray of Hope for Chronically Ill Patients in Ground-breaking Book ‘The Gap’

—

Salena Rothenberger, talks about autoimmune diseases that have no cure and plaguing so many families today. Patients have run the gamut of mainstream medicine, which has reduced society to a flock of perpetual pill poppers. These practices are just a temporary solution for a greater problem. Ms. Rothenberger is a graduate from Functional Medicine University and has CEUs and certificates of completion provided by the Southern California University of Health Sciences. She also received certification as a certified health coach upon completing Dr. Sears’ Wellness Institute Program. She has completed advanced courses in nutrigenomics, nutrition, and functional medicine.

When Salena’s oldest child was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, following DKA (diabetic ketoacidosis), she realized the limitations of conventional medicine. Her quest was to find a long-term resolution for her child’s adverse health condition, which would restore and rebalance his well-being. She ultimately found the answers she was looking for in Functional Medicine. While exploring the benefits of the functional (natural) medicine approach, the “gap” between where she and her son were, and where they wanted to be, closed.

The Gap: Simple Steps to Reclaim Your Health and Reverse Most Chronic Diseases is a compilation of steps from a variety of health practitioners, sharing answers to the questions most sought by those seeking to regain their health and vitality. According to the astute team of authors, “This book is the missing link, the piece of the puzzle that holds the answers you’ve been searching for. It’s ‘The Gap’ between chronic disease and your true recovery.” In a recent survey of over 89,000 adults and over 17,000 children, researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found that nearly one out of three people in the U.S. is seeking holistic healthcare solutions.

Functional (natural) medicine is healthcare that depends on the natural healing powers of the body. For patients seeking resolution to chronic health challenges, this is a ray of hope. It does, however, require one to do their due diligence when seeking a health practitioner to help them take a natural approach to restoring good health. The experts in this book have proven that many deaths are avoidable. They explain how we can find true healing if we extend our search, go deeper, and look at the big picture — at the body. “The Gap” reveals how the body, mind, and spirit connect. The reader will discover how the only way to treat the physical body effectively is to have a high level of understanding about this interconnection.

The reviews are in and The Gap received a consistent five stars. C. Clemons Hoffman says, “From breathwork to functional medicine, to genetics and energy, the experts in this book look at all aspects of health for a full picture of The Gap" between Western and alternative medicine. It is for anyone on a difficult health journey seeking to look at the broader picture.”

Vicki R concurs; “Lots of info here about alternative therapies and how they can help you heal without expensive and often unnecessary medical procedures and drugs.”

Salena’s passion, since she was a child, is to be a blessing to others. The penning of this book, The Gap, is a step in fulfilling that desire.

What do her clients say about Salena?

We needed someone who would truly listen with an open mind. Doctors would often hear part of our daughter's story and assume she fit in a box and ignore anything outside that box and just diagnose.

Every detail is important to Salena and she wants us to understand it all. So, she takes the time to explain all the aspects of a particular health issue so we feel in control, knowledgeable, capable of improving her health. Salena takes TIME to ensure we are part of the healing process.

Her complete and utter belief Ella would regain her health. It was just a matter of figuring Ella's body out and not quitting. The fact Salena never faltered when things seemed hopeless. Most doctors dismissed us one way or another.

Salena will actually listen to you. She's open-minded and won't diagnose you based on set boxes she makes you fit in while dismissing anything that doesn't fit neatly in the box. And she will not quit. She's so encouraging even when I failed to follow through with something she just kept building me up as a good mom. Salena is passionate about leading people to full health. This is her calling and her genuine joy is contagious.

When asked about becoming a bestselling author Salena said:

Becoming a best-seller has been a rewarding experience to know that my mission of equipping others with the knowledge they need through this book is reaching many people!

About Us: Known for her intuitive investigative skills, Salena Rothenberger, D.PSc, CHC, CFMP and her team at The Functional Perspective combine functional health and wellness with natural methods to obtain optimal health. Their unique approach to discovering imbalances and investigating health recognizes that a life full of vitality depends on resolution of the root causes of dis-ease.

