Salesloft Announces Office Opening in Singapore to Serve Asia-Pacific Customers

Company appoints Vincent Ooi as Vice President of Asia-Pacific region to spearhead international

expansion

ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesloft , the leading sales engagement platform and provider of the Modern Revenue Workspace™ , today announced the opening of an office in Singapore. Salesloft will also introduce native CRM integrations with Hubspot and Microsoft Dynamics to better serve its customers in the Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and broader Asian market.

Salesloft is expanding into Asia Pacific to be closer to customers and to satisfy the demand for sales engagement in the region. The company also recognizes that making a human connection is important to building relationships in the Asia Pacific market. Core to Salesloft's mission is a hyper-focus on customer success and helping customers become more efficient and productive to achieve better sales outcomes.

The company already has thousands of users in the Asia-Pacific market spanning multiple industries including software, professional services, and education. This new office in Singapore is an exciting step forward in supporting Salesloft customers while bringing the value of sales engagement to more sellers and buyers around the globe.

"We are committed to making the lives of sellers easier, not just in the U.S. but around the globe," said Nate Remmes, Executive Vice President, Commercial Business Unit at Salesloft. "At Salesloft, we put our customers at the center of our business. Our continued growth has allowed us to expand into the Asia-Pacific market and offer in-region support to our customers."

Salesloft also announced the appointment of Vincent Ooi as Vice President, Asia-Pacific. Ooi has a track record of spearheading Asia-Pacific expansion for high-growth technology companies. He previously served as Vice President of Sales, South East Asia and Korea for Tableau Software, and Vice President of Asia-Pacific for DataRobot. Ooi will help build and scale Salesloft's team in the Asia-Pacific market and lead the company's revenue and customer growth strategy in the region.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Salesloft team at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth," said Vincent Ooi, Vice President, Asia-Pacific at Salesloft. "The company and the category are growing exceptionally fast. I look forward to building a team that consistently delivers significant business results quarter over quarter. More importantly, I'm excited to help bring the power of sales engagement to more customers around the world to help them exceed their sales goals."

"Before Salesloft, the process of following up inbound leads was very manual with no real mechanism to ensure a lead received a number of touches," said Luke Fielding, Digital Marketing Leader at Humanforce. "We originally purchased Salesloft for our lead development representatives to improve follow-ups and conversions to inbound leads. Salesloft has helped automate our entire inbound and outbound journey from Zoominfo to Hubspot to Salesloft and then back to SugarCRM. It's saving our LDRs about 25 hours a month on inbound leads. Salesloft has also helped us increase and improve our connections and drive conversions across the board. We can't wait to see what new innovations the company is able to bring to the Asia-Pacific market."

Later this year, Salesloft will release general availability of native integrations with HubSpot and Microsoft Dynamics, both leading customer relationship management (CRM) platforms and major players in the Asia-Pacific and European markets. The integrations will provide customers a sync between Salesloft and the respective CRMs for activity, contact, lead, and account data. Current customers are already using the integration via beta programs with both platforms. General availability of these integrations will ensure customers around the world will have maximum flexibility and benefit using Salesloft regardless of their CRM.

Salesloft's expansion into the Asia-Pacific region comes on the heels of massive growth. The company tripled revenue in Europe in the last 24 months and opened a data center in Frankfurt, Germany. Salesloft also recently launched Forecast by Salesloft , a new capability that helps organizations forecast with more accuracy and take action to close deals, all from a single platform.

About Salesloft

Salesloft is the provider of the leading sales engagement platform that helps sellers and sales teams drive more revenue. The Modern Revenue Workspace™ by Salesloft is the one place for sellers to execute all of their digital selling tasks, communicate with buyers, understand what to do next, and get the coaching and insights they need to win. Thousands of the world's most successful sales teams, like those at Google, Shopify, Square, and Cisco, drive more revenue with Salesloft. For more information visit salesloft.com.

