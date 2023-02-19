Salina Injury Law Firm Expands as Junction City Hutchinson Car Accident Attorney

With a focus on getting results for their clients, and a deep commitment to providing exceptional legal services, Neustrom & Associates has been helping injured Kansans involved in Truck and Motorcycle Accidents along Interstates I-70 and I-135, which run through Salina, KS, and is expanding.

Neustrom & Associates, a respected personal injury law firm based in Kansas, is proud to announce the exceptional work of its lead attorney, Patrik Neustrom. With over 40 years of experience, Neustrom has become a trusted advocate for individuals who have suffered injuries or lost loved ones as a result of accidents and other incidents, and the Salina injury firm is announcing that they are expanding their personal injury practice into Junction City, Manhattan, and Hutchinson KS, as well as other surrounding areas, more formally.

Patrik Neustrom, an accomplished Personal Injury attorney, has recently been featured on the popular podcast, The Attorney Post, where he discussed motor vehicle accidents and fighting with insurance companies and insurance adjusters to make sure his injured clients were able to get the medical care and compensation that they required to get their lives back to normal and recover from personal injury damages. Neustrom is the founder of the eponymous Neustrom & Associates, a law firm that is dedicated to helping injured Kansans throughout the state. With a focus on traumatic brain and spine injuries, wrongful death cases, and other personal injury cases in Kansas , Neustrom has the experience and knowledge necessary to help his clients get the results they deserve.

In his interview with The Attorney Post, Neustrom discussed his passion for helping those who have been hurt in serious accidents. He spoke of the physical, emotional, and financial toll that serious truck accidents can have on individuals and their families and how he works tirelessly as both a personal injury lawyer and advocate to provide the highest level of representation to each one of his clients. Patrik has a deep understanding of the legal and medical issues involved in personal injury cases, which allows him to help his clients navigate the complex and often confusing world of personal injury law.

Patrik's commitment to providing exceptional legal services has led to his expansion of services to include Motorcycle and Motor Vehicle accidents, as well as commercial truck accidents and wrongful death cases in Junction City, Kansas. Patrik knows the ins and outs of the local legal landscape, and he has the experience and knowledge necessary to get results for his clients. With a focus on getting results for their clients, and a deep commitment to providing exceptional legal services, Patrik and his team have been viewed as the right choice by many who have been hurt in an accident, particularly along Interstate 70 and I-135, which run through Salina, KS, where Neustrom & Associates is based.

One of the key aspects of Neustrom & Associate's practice is their focus on representing clients who have suffered traumatic brain and spine injuries. These types of injuries can be life-altering, and they often require extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation. Lead attorney Patrik understands the challenges faced by these individuals, and he works tirelessly to help them secure the compensation they need to cover the costs of their care and to support their families during this difficult time.

In addition to helping clients who have suffered serious injuries, Patrik also provides representation to families who have lost loved ones in wrongful death cases. These cases can be particularly difficult, as families are forced to grapple with their grief while also dealing with the legal and financial implications of their loss. Patrik and his firm provide compassionate and dedicated representation to help families get the closure and compensation they deserve.

The firm's passion for helping those who have been hurt in serious accidents, combined with his deep understanding of the legal and medical issues involved in personal injury cases, make them an excellent choice for anyone who needs representation in a personal injury case. Injured residents can reach the Neustrom team by calling (785) 825-1505. or visiting their website online. For accidents that occur in Salina, Junction City, Hutchinson, Newton, Manhattan, Great Bend, Wichita, El Dorado, Hays, or McPherson, Neustrom & Associates provide a no-cost consultation, and a "no fee unless they win" contingency fee system, which can help people who otherwise couldn't afford legal representation to get the help they need. "One of the most important issues is acting quickly, before the statute of limitations is reached and a case can no longer be brought forth."

In addition to his work in personal injury law, Neustrom has also developed a specialty in representing clients who have been involved in motorcycle and motor vehicle accidents, as well as commercial truck accidents and wrongful death cases.

This focus on a range of personal injury cases has allowed Neustrom & Associates to serve individuals and families in communities throughout Kansas, including Salina, Junction City, Hutchinson, Newton, Manhattan, Great Bend, Wichita, El Dorado, Hays, and McPherson. Neustrom and his team are committed to providing their clients with the highest level of legal representation and advocacy, working tirelessly to help them secure the compensation they need to cover the costs of their care and support their families during what is often a difficult and challenging time.

The Junction City Lawyers and Manhattan KS Attorneys at Neustrom & Associates is a personal injury attorney who is dedicated to helping injured Kansans throughout the state. With a focus on traumatic brain and spine injuries, wrongful death cases, and other personal injury cases, where the Neustrom team has the experience and knowledge necessary to help his clients get the results they deserve. "Whether you've been hurt in an accident in Salina, Junction City, Hutchinson, Newton, Manhattan, Great Bend, Wichita, El Dorado, Hays, or McPherson, Patrik is here to help," said a spokesperson for the firm.

