SALT iConnections Asia to Convene Top Alternative Investment Leaders in Singapore Next Month

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SALT, a premier global thought leadership forum, and iConnections, the largest capital introduction platform and app, today announced details of the upcoming SALT iConnections Asia conference, taking place November 14-16 at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

SALT is returning to Singapore to host its annual Asia event for the first time since 2013. This year's event will convene the world's leading alternative investment managers, entrepreneurs and policymakers for three days of thought leadership, roundtables and networking.

This year's agenda will feature keynotes and c-suite panels:

Analyzing macro trends in a fragmented region

Sharing family office insights on alternative assets

Discussing the untapped potential of digital assets in APAC

Covering fundraising opportunities in Asia's alternatives industry

alternatives industry Decoding Asia's investment playbook for private equity and venture capital

investment playbook for private equity and venture capital Mapping out the geopolitical landscape

Over 150 allocators from across the globe are currently confirmed to attend, including from Bank of Singapore, Blackstone, GIC, Partners Capital, Northwestern University and UBS. Nearly half of registered allocators represent single family or multi-family offices, over 20% are fund of funds and additional primary institutional investors include endowments, foundations, pensions, sovereign wealth funds, governments and asset managers.

Speaker highlights include:

Debra Ng , Partner, Albourne Partners

, Partner, Albourne Partners Gilman Louie , Chief Executive Officer, America's Frontier Fund

, Chief Executive Officer, America's Frontier Fund Kher Sheng Lee , Managing Director, Co-Head of APAC and Deputy Global Head of Government Affairs, AIMA

, Managing Director, Co-Head of APAC and Deputy Global Head of Government Affairs, AIMA Bob Diamond , Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Merchant Capital

, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Merchant Capital Kim Rosenkilde , Group CIO, Aviva Singlife

, Group CIO, Aviva Singlife Joe Marenda , Global Head of Digital Assets Investing, Cambridge Associates

, Global Head of Digital Assets Investing, Cambridge Associates Bonnie Yu , Director, External Portfolio Management, CDPQ

, Director, External Portfolio Management, CDPQ Nydia Zhang , Investment Director, Ferretto Capital

, Investment Director, Ferretto Capital Parag Khanna , Founder & Managing Partner, FutureMap

, Founder & Managing Partner, FutureMap Roman Matla , Director, APAC – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Google

, Director, APAC – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Google Charmaine Chin , Managing Director, Hedge Fund Solutions Group (BAAM) and Head of Asia Manager Selection

, Managing Director, Hedge Fund Solutions Group (BAAM) and Head of Manager Selection Norbert Ling , Credit Portfolio Manager, Invesco

, Credit Portfolio Manager, Invesco Punk 6529 , NFT Collector, Investor, Thought Leader

, NFT Collector, Investor, Thought Leader Adam Watson , Partner & Co-Head of Asia Pacific , Partners Capital

, Partner & Co-Head of , Partners Capital Kai-Fu Lee , Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Sinovation Ventures

, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Sinovation Ventures Antony Lewis , Director, Blockchain, Temasek

SALT and iConnections are proud to partner with organizations from across the globe to help create premium content for this year's event:

Out Leadership, Out Leadership's founder and CEO Todd Sears will be presenting at the conference about Out Leadership's new Return on Equality™ ESG Initiative.

Out Leadership's founder and CEO will be presenting at the conference about Out Leadership's new Return on Equality™ ESG Initiative. Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) , the global representative of the alts industry with 2,100 corporate members collectively managing over $2 .5T in over 60 countries.

, the global representative of the alts industry with 2,100 corporate members collectively managing over .5T in over 60 countries. Standards Board for Alternative Investments (SBAI) , a global active alliance of asset managers and allocators dedicated to advancing responsible practice, partnership and knowledge.

, a global active alliance of asset managers and allocators dedicated to advancing responsible practice, partnership and knowledge. 100 Women in Finance, a global organization committed to gender equity in finance by promoting diversity, raising visibility, and empowering women to find their personal path to success.

"We look forward to hosting the most important investors, thought leaders and entrepreneurs in the APAC region next month and bringing SALT back to Singapore," said John Darsie, Managing Director of SALT. "Singapore and APAC are an increasingly important region for both LPs and GPs, and we're excited to partner with iConnections to offer further opportunities for networking and introductions."

iConnections CEO Ron Biscardi added, "We are proud to continue our partnership with SALT to bring top-quality content and LP-GP networking to Singapore."

About SALT

SALT is a global thought leadership forum focused on innovation and investing founded in 2009 by Anthony Scaramucci and SkyBridge Capital. Its mission is to empower big ideas by connecting people and capital. SALT's flagship events bring together the world's foremost investors, creators and thinkers for high-level collaboration and networking. First airing in May 2020, SALT Talks is a digital media series featuring conversations with leading entrepreneurs. For more information please visit https://www.salt.org/ and follow SALT's Twitter and LinkedIn for content and updates.

About iConnections

iConnections is a software-powered community connecting the investment management industry. iConnections' platform and app allows managers to securely share company information with allocators, who can seamlessly evaluate and engage with relevant managers. The scalable technology powering iConnections can be used for all types of bespoke investor events. In an increasingly digital world, iConnections has reimagined how the investment industry connects. Visit https://iconnections.io to learn more.

