Salto Redefines Industry Standards with Brand New Platform

Salto Systems, a global leader in smart electronic access control solutions, is proud to unveil its brand new ecosystem, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey towards innovation, connectivity, and sustainability.

—

Salto Systems proudly introduces the SALTO WECOSYSTEM, a pioneering brand new platform that integrates its core brands – Salto, Gantner, and the newly introduced Vintia – to spearhead the digital revolution in access and identity management. This strategic move marks a significant step towards fostering a more sustainable and interconnected future, driven by the collective expertise and strengths of each brand.

For over two decades, Salto Systems has revolutionized the access control industry with groundbreaking technologies and unparalleled expertise. From the introduction of the SALTO Virtual Network SVN data-on-card technology to the development of advanced standalone wireless electronic smart door locks, SALTO has consistently set new standards in security, manageability, flexibility, and design. Now, with its brand new SALTO WECOSYSTEM, the company is poised to redefine industry benchmarks and lead the way in shaping the future of access control. By redefining its brand platform and establishing core brands under the umbrella of a single brand platform ecosystem, SALTO aims to foster a more sustainable and connected future, driven by the strength and expertise of each brand.

Under the SALTO WECOSYSTEM, each brand contributes its unique strengths and plays a vital role in this common mission:

Gantner: As a pioneer in smart identification, access control, cashless payment, and locker solutions, Gantner specializes in automating and digitizing business processes to optimize organizational efficiency and security.

Salto: Renowned for its leadership in building access, identity management, and electronic locking technology, Salto continues to innovate to provide secure, smart, and seamless user experiences.

Vintia: The newest addition to the brand ecosystem, Vintia specializes in innovative ticketing and booking systems that revolutionize the customer experience in the leisure and attractions sector.

Speaking on the launch of its new platform, Aznar Sethna, CSMO of SALTO says, “Uniting our core brands – Salto, Gantner, and Vintia – under the SALTO WECOSYSTEM reflects our commitment to delivering comprehensive yet distinct solutions and services that improve access, streamline operations, and enhance the user experience across a wide range of industries. This brand new platform ecosystem allows for a more cohesive market approach, creating further value for our partners who can leverage the strengths of each brand to deliver innovative solutions. The ability to retain distinct solutions, technologies, and brand characteristics while sharing and enabling one another’s synergies is a testament to the strength of the SALTO WECOSYSTEM as a whole, and the collaborative spirit fostered within each brand.”

Marc Handels, Co-Founder and CTIO of SALTO, adds, ‘SALTO has a commitment to the sustainable delivery of our products. We’ll continue this focus in the SALTO WECOSYSTEM and promise to incorporate practices that help us deliver a more secure, interconnected world that positively impacts future generations’.

Alongside the launch of the SALTO WECOSYSTEM, will unveil a fresh visual identity, including a new logo, color scheme, and typography. This visual overhaul is planned to reflect the platform's forward-thinking approach and commitment to modernization. The rollout of SALTO WECOSYSTEM's new brand identity will be gradual, with implementation across all corporate materials, product packaging, and branding assets. Customers and stakeholders can expect to experience the revitalized SALTO brand identity in the coming months.

To learn more about SALTO WECOSYSTEM' brand new platform and its innovative solutions, please visit www.saltowecosystem.com.

About SALTO WECOSYSTEM

SALTO WECOSYSTEM is more than a group of companies and individuals. It is a community born out of a common goal: empowering access, in every sense - access to places, experiences and opportunities. Its expert global teams collaborate closely, driven by a dynamic spirit and a shared passion that mean every part of its WECOSYSTEM is fully connected.

Each of its companies embrace the latest technologies and prioritizes the open exchange of ideas to unlock new ways of working - So it can keep pushing, keep innovating and keep delivering solutions that enable people to access more together. The company believes that its industry still has a long way to go, and it wants to have an active role in the exciting journey ahead.

That’s why SALTO WECOSYSTEM’s vision is built on creating real impact in everyday lives. Be it through caring for people and planet with a more sustainable mindset, creating a seamlessly interconnected world for more people, or creating a platform for innovations that will empower access for generations to come.



