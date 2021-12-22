Sam Corporation Signed a Business Agreement with Incheon Metropolitan City Office of Education to Use Story Creator for Schools in the District

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Corporation (CEO Park Jae-beom), a resident of the Metaverse Hub Corporate Growth Center, announced that it has signed a business agreement with Incheon Metropolitan Office of Education and will use Story Crater for schools in the district.

Story Creator is an online platform that divides essential elements such as people, backgrounds, and events into layers, and allows users to freely combine and converge them to create a single scene. Users can directly record parts such as lines and narration and upload them on the platform, and the lines in the scenario can be read by artificial intelligence, making it easy to create multimedia works.

Through this agreement, students in the school district will use Story Creator to access self-directed content creation learning while teachers will use it as a teaching aid in various fields such as English education and writing. Since it allows for easy creation of contents instead of Adobe software that is very costly, its great advantage is that not only educators but also students who use it directly can learn the functions and usage with little time investment.

Story Creator is currently being evaluated by EdTech Helsinki, Finland, which is recognized as one of the world's best educational institutions. An official said, "It will be a good opportunity to reduce the educational gap between students because it is a teaching tool that allows students to learn based on creativity. We are aiming to enter the market beyond the United States to Finland and Europe."