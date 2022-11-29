SambaBox offers digital independence for powerful enterprise directory management

SambaBox is an enterprise directory solution based on open-source code that provides a cost-effective, stand-alone and powerful corporate alternative meeting global standards.

—

SambaBox is an enterprise directory solution that helps reduce operating costs, developed by Profelis, the expert Linux and open source technologies developer, based on open source Samba4 infrastructure. SambaBox stands out as a global corporate alternative to the now generic Microsoft Active Directory in this category and will be running seamlessly on all cloud platforms soon.

Subscribed to widely by public institutions, universities, the private sector, manufacturers, solution providers, cloud and service providers, SambaBox retains its cost advantage even if the number of users increases. Featuring a user-friendly and web-based interface, SambaBox supports different operating systems ranging from Pardus, RedHat, SuSE, Oracle Linux, to Windows and macOS. What sets it apart from its competitors is that since 2017, SambaBox has eliminated single brand dependence, and the need for third-party support.



Profelis Managing Partner Caglar Ulkuderner notes that SambaBox was developed in answer to the need to move away from technological dependence on a single provider and in search of a cost-effective solution in the enterprise market, adding, “The market size for authentication will exceed 34 billion USD in the next five years. It is quite clear that solutions compatible with cloud and K8s systems will be greatly sought after.”



Working seamlessly in offline environments such as on intranets, SambaBox is the only product on the market that can manage more than three thousand GPOs via a web interface. Highlighting that it is this capability that makes it suitable for use in critical projects with information security sensitivity, Ulkuderner said, “SambaBox offers a more responsive solution that goes beyond Microsoft Active Directory, Amazon’s sml Directory and Google's directory service which have become generic in this category. The fact that SambaBox is a software appliance makes it easy to install, and this has won over users. In addition to North America, we are also launched Oceania and Latin America.”



Designed to create a unique internationally recognized standard solution, and using the power of open source, a significant share of the proceeds from SambaBox sales are reinvested to fund more open-source projects and support digital independence. Ulkuderner commented, "Unfortunately, some products go even so far as breaching RFC standards in order to increase users’ dependence on them. We are able to work with the same features in every environment to ensure compatibility as well as to ease the transition. This helps optimize the user experience.”



Key features



User-friendly web-based management interface

Connect from a computer, phone or tablet

Unlike its competitors, ability to authenticate clients such as Windows, Linux, BS, macOS

Cost-effective scaling irrespective of number of users

Reduced system requirements

A web-based editor that can edit more than 3,000 Group Policy Objects (GPOs) without the Remote Server Administration Tool (RSAT)

Enhanced password security policy

Special interface for Sites & Subnets management

Organizational Unit (OU) based authorization feature

Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) support

Find more details and information about SambaBox at sambabox.io



