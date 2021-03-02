Same Day Cerec Porcelain Dental Crowns Fortville IN Updated

Advanced Dental Care Fortville, IN. CEREC same day one visit porcelain dental crowns announced for patients needing broken tooth and chipped tooth treatment.

—

Advanced Dental Care of Fortville IN has announced that it is offering CEREC same day one visit porcelain dental crowns to patients with broken teeth, cracked teeth, chipped teeth or those needing dental treatments like tooth restoration and filling replacements.

More information can be found at https://www.advancedindiana.com/crowns-and-bridges

The cosmetic dental practice is conveniently located at 545 Vitality Dr Suite F, Fortville, IN 46040 and welcomes patients from McCordsville, Pendleton and the surrounding areas.

The site explains that Advanced Dental Care of Fortville aims to make treatments for dental crowns as pain free and inexpensive as possible through the latest CAD/CAM CEREC technology available.

Patients with questions or concerns about broken teeth are encouraged to get in touch, and Dr. Jay Elbrecht and the team will be able to match their services to the patient’s needs as seen here https://www.advancedindiana.com/fortville-dental

Many people have questions about what a dental crown is for, if it hurts and how it helps. A dental crown is a cover, or cap, for a damaged tooth that restores its size, shape, color, and function. Crowns strengthen teeth and enhance their appearance. They are made of ceramics, metal alloys, composite resin, porcelain, or combinations of these materials.

Treatments can also help with teeth that are worn down, weak, discolored, misshapen have undergone root canals or have large cavities. Dental crowns can also attach to dental implants or bridges to replace missing teeth and restore your smile.

If you have a broken tooth, only 1 visit is needed at Advanced Dental Care of Fortville. Dentists still using older techniques often require more visits. Time off work and travel adds to your costs, and each extra visit adds hassle and disruption to your busy life.

One patient review on Google reads ‘Had a great experience at Advanced Dental Care of Fortville! Saw Dr. Emily Summerlin for a cavity filling last week. It was quick and painless! She was very gentle, which is something I can’t say about my previous dentist. The staff was great too! Everyone was personable, the office was very clean as well! Was the only patient being worked on, so felt super safe and comfortable! Was in and out in less than an hour! Will definitely be back! Highly recommend this dental office for anyone looking in the area.’

Patients are also being offered other services at Advanced Dental Care in Fortville IN including cosmetic dentistry for whitening teeth, veneers, or other solutions to give patients a more confident, brighter and straighter smile. Regular dental checkups are important when maintaining good oral hygiene, and the dental practice encourages all local residents to get in touch for their next check up.

Full details can be found on https://www.advancedindiana.com/

