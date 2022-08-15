Same Day Immediate Loading Dental Implant And Crown Auckland Announced

—

Noble Dental in Auckland NZ have updated their dental implants surgery to include same day implants and dental crowns, otherwise known as immediate loading as seen here https://www.nobledental.co.nz/implants-auckland



There are 2 Noble Dental surgeries. 31 Peach Parade, Remuera, Auckland 1050, and BDO Takapuna Tower, 19 Como Street, Takapuna, Auckland 0622



The team is headed by Dr Richard (Rick) Longbottom.



He has completed extensive specialised training for implant ‘surgery’ and is a specialist implant surgeon. Surgery is highlighted because this is an important distinction. There is debate whether patients should be getting dental implants placed by general dentists that are not trained in a post graduate program as surgeons.



It is surgery, not ‘general dentistry’ because to place the dental implant, the surgeon makes a cut to open the gum and expose the bone. Holes are drilled into the bone where the dental implant metal post will be placed.



Rick adds “20% of the implants we deal with are fixing up implants, most of them were not done by trained surgeons”.



Dental implants are for replacing missing teeth, and many times patients want to have their new ones supported on implants as soon as possible. There was a time where the only option was to wait four to six months after placing an implant before loading (putting a dental crown on top of it).



Nowadays there is a move to loading implants immediately after placement.



Conventional implant loading was loading an implant with a crown after a healing period of four to six months. Immediate implant loading occurs within 48 hours, reduces the waiting period between implant insertion and loading, as well as the number of visits to the dentist.



Not all patients are suitable for same day implants. There are a few things that have to be considered by an implant surgeon.



Aesthetics, how visible the teeth are when people talk or smile plays a role in the decision. If the teeth are in non visible areas there is less need for tooth extraction, implant and crown on same day.



Oral health. Immediate implant loading is less likely to be an option for patients with poor oral hygiene because healthy strong gums and jaw bone are essential.



Bite and wear. A successful implant is dependent on the forces it will endure after the dental crown is placed on it. That means, worn teeth and/or an incorrect bite must be taken into account.



Bone grafting. Some studies have found no difference in immediate loading compared to delayed loading when used with bone grafting, however, the surgeon may decide that because the stability of an implant with a bone graft can be lower, loading may be delayed.



To learn more about same day dental implants and to assess whether they are suitable, visit https://www.nobledental.co.nz/



An Auckland patient recently said on Google “Can’t thank Noble Dental enough for the terrific job they did with .. front tooth dental implant. Had no problems with the whole procedure whatsoever. The staff were incredibly professional, informative, and friendly”.

