SAMHK announces the listing of the first FANG+ ETF in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited ("SAMHK") today announces the listing of Samsung NYSE FANG+ ETF (HKD counter: 2814.HK / USD counter: 9814.HK) - the first ever FANG+ ETF in Hong Kong - on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on 25 May 2021. Currently comprised of 10 leading US-listed tech giants, the ETF sets its initial price at about USD2.5 (or about HKD20) per ETF unit with an initial investment amount of approximately USD500 (or about HKD3,900) for a board lot size of 200 ETF units.

The ETF is aiming to track fast-growing US-listed technology stocks at a lower cost, such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Netflix, Alibaba, Baidu and Tesla, etc. As of 30 April 2021, the underlying index increased by 91.09%* over the past year, significantly outperforming the Hang Seng Index, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Index.

The ETF will be trading in the Hong Kong time zone with HKD and USD counters, providing a convenient and effective tool for Asia-based investors to diversify risks. The constituent companies feature revenue exposure in a broad variety of technology areas including search, social networking, autonomous driving, electric vehicles, smartphones, mobile payments, e-commerce, online games, streaming media, online entertainment, cryptocurrencies and blockchain, big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital advertising, cloud services and other innovative technologies.

Mr. Jaekyu Bae, CIO and Deputy CEO at Samsung Asset Management said that, "We aim at providing Hong Kong investors a wide array of global and regional ETFs. Our technology ETF suite of Samsung NYSE FANG+ ETF and the existing Samsung CSI China Dragon Internet ETF (2812.HK) cover most of the tech giants listed in China and the US, providing investors with diversified choices and forming a complementary and complete product series."

* Source: Bloomberg, as of 30 April 2021

ETF Details:

Stock Codes HKD counter: 2814.HK / USD counter: 9814.HK Initial Investment Amount Approximately HK$3,900 / US$500 Trade Lot 200 units Management Fee 0.65% p.a. Underlying Index NYSE® FANG+™ Index Product Website http://www.samsungetfhk.com/product/2814/

About Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited

SAMHK is principally engaged in asset management and securities investment advisory services in Hong Kong. It holds licenses from the SFC to conduct Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities.