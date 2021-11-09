SAMHK announces the listing of the first Global Semiconductor ETF in Asia

HONG KONG, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited ("SAMHK") today announces the listing of Samsung Global Semiconductor ETF (HKD counter: 3132.HK) - the first ever Global Semiconductor ETF in Asia# - on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The ETF sets the listing price at US$2 (approximately HK$15.6) with an initial investment of approximately US$200 (approximately HK$1,560) for a board lot size of 100 fund units.
The ETF is tracking the Bloomberg Global Semiconductor Top 20 Index*, covering part of the upstream and downstream businesses of the entire industrial chain. It directly captures leading semiconductor companies with highest total revenue from semiconductor business listed in 7 markets, including South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, US, France, Holland and Germany, such as Nvidia, TSMC, ASML, Samsung Electronics, Intel, etc.. As at 29 October 2021, it comprised 20 constituents with total market capitalization of approximately US$35,519.8 billion. The ETF will be trading at Hong Kong time zone, facilitating Asia-based investors to invest in leading companies in the global semiconductor market with a relatively low threshold, while diversifying investment risks. As at 29 October 2021, the tracking index increased by 54.95%** in the past year, outperforming the Hang Seng Index, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Index during the same period.
Carmen Cheung, Head of ETF and Passive investment at Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited said, "The shortage of the global semiconductor industry and Metaverse concept have become hot issues in the high-tech field. We aim at providing high-quality ETF products that meet the need of market. Samsung Global Semiconductor ETF (3132.HK) adopts a global investment strategy, enabling investors to participate in a wide range of stock markets where those leading semiconductor companies are listed."
*Index base date was 30 March 2015 and index inception date was 29 October 2021
# Source: Bloomberg, as of 30 September 2021
* *Source: Bloomberg, as of 29 October 2021
ETF Details:
|
Stock Codes
|
HKD counter: 3132.HK
|
Initial Investment Amount
|
Approximately HK$1,560 / US$200
|
Trade Lot
|
100 units
|
Management Fee
|
0.85% p.a.
|
Underlying Index
|
Bloomberg Global Semiconductor Top 20 Index
|
Product Website
About Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited
Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited is principally engaged in asset management and securities investment advisory services in Hong Kong. It holds licenses from the SFC to conduct Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities.
Important information
- Samsung Bloomberg Global Semiconductor ETF ("Sub-Fund") is to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, closely correspond to the performance of the Bloomberg Global Semiconductor Top 20 Index ("Index").
- Investment involves risk, including the fluctuation of the price of Sub-fund and the loss of principal. Historical performance does not indicate future performance.
- The Sub-Fund could be subject to certain key risks such as Investment risk; New Index risk; Equity market risk; Concentration risk; Semiconductor sector risk; Emerging markets risk; Risks associated with depositary receipts; Currency risk; Securities lending transactions risk; Other currency distributions risk; Distributions out of or effectively out of capital risks; Passive investments risk; Trading risks; Trading differences risk; Reliance on market maker risk; Tracking error risk; Termination risk, etc. Please note that the above listed investment risks are not exhaustive. Investors should refer to the prospectus, product key facts statement and other relevant documents of Samsung Bloomberg Global Semiconductor ETF for details, including the product features, risk factors and distribution policy. Investors should not base on this material alone to make investment decisions.
- The Manager may at its discretion pay distributions out of capital, or effectively out of capital, of the ETF, amounting to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor's original investment or from any capital gains attributable to that original investment, resulting in an immediate reduction of the NAV per unit.
- The product has been authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC"). Authorization by the SFC does not imply official recommendation. This material is for reference only and does not constitute an offer or suggestion of any transaction in any products. This material is prepared by Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited and has not been reviewed by the SFC. If you are in any doubt about the content of this material, please refer to the prospectus, product key facts statement and other relevant documents for details, and seek for independent financial advice when necessary.