SAMHK to launch the first FANG+ ETF in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited ("SAMHK") today announced that it will launch Samsung NYSE FANG+ ETF (HKD counter: 2814.HK / USD counter: 9814.HK), the first ever FANG+ ETF in Hong Kong. Currently comprised of 10 leading US-listed tech giants, the ETF will be officially listed on May 25, 2021 (Tuesday) on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong ("SEHK").

The ETF is aiming to track fast-growing US-listed technology stocks at a lower cost, such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Netflix, Alibaba, Baidu and Tesla, etc. The ETF will be trading in the Hong Kong time zone with HKD and USD counters, providing a convenient and effective tool for Asia-based investors to diversify risk. As of April 30, 2021, the underlying index increased by 91.09%* for one year, significantly outperforming the Hang Seng Index, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Index.

Samsung CSI China Dragon Internet ETF (2812.HK), an existing product of SAMHK that invests in new economy stocks, is currently tracking approximately 30 largest global listed Chinese internet companies across US, HK and Mainland China; while the newly-launched Samsung NYSE FANG+ ETF focuses on the ten leading US-listed tech giants. Both ETFs cover most of the listed tech giants in China and US, providing investors with diversified choices and forming a complementary and complete product series.

* Source: Bloomberg, as of 30 April 2021

For details, please refer to announcement on HKEX and the product web site:

HKEX announcement: https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0514/2021051400554.pdf

Product web site: https://www.samsungetfhk.com/product/2814/

About Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited

Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited is principally engaged in asset management and securities investment advisory services in Hong Kong. It holds licenses from the SFC to conduct Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities.