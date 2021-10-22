SAMHK will launch the first Global Semiconductor ETF in Asia

HONG KONG, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited ("SAMHK") today announced that, it will launch Samsung Bloomberg Global Semiconductor ETF (HKD counter: 3132.HK), the first ever Global Semiconductor ETF in Asia. Tracking the Bloomberg Global Semiconductor Top 20 Index, the ETF will be officially listed on 9 November, 2021 (Tuesday) on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. The ETF sets the listing price at US$2 (approximately HK$15.6) with an initial investment of approximately US$200 (approximately HK$1,560) for a board lot size of 100 fund units.

Semiconductor suppliers are actively increasing the production level to satisfy the expectation of semiconductor supply shortage, arousing investors' interest of relevant shares. On listing day, Samsung Bloomberg Global Semiconductor ETF will directly capture leading semiconductor companies listed in 7 markets, including South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, US, France, Holland and Germany, with the highest total revenue derived from semiconductor business, covering both upstream and downstream of the entire industrial chain, such as Nvidia, TSMC, ASML, Samsung Electronics, Intel, etc. As at 15 October, 2021, it comprised 20 constituents with total market capitalization of approximately US$3,425.8 billion. The ETF will be trading at Hong Kong time zone, which facilitates Asian investors to invest in leading companies in the global semiconductor market with a relatively low threshold, while diversifying investment risks. As at 30 September, 2021, the tracking index increased by 44.41%* in the past year, outperforming the Hang Seng Index, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Index during the same period of time.

*Source: Bloomberg, as at 30 September, 2021

For details, please refer to announcement on HKEX and the product web site:

HKEX announcement: https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/1022/2021102200860.pdf

Product web site: https://www.samsungetfhk.com/product/3132/

About Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited

Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited is principally engaged in asset management and securities investment advisory services in Hong Kong. It holds licenses from the SFC to conduct Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities.

Important information