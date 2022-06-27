Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) is launching the first APAC ex NZ Metaverse Active ETF in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited ("SAMHK") announced the launch of Samsung Asia Pacific ex NZ Metaverse Theme ETF (stock code: 3172.HK), the first APAC Metaverse theme active ETF in Hong Kong*. The listing date will be on 7 July 2022 (Thursday), on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong ("SEHK"). The ETF sets the listing price at HKD15, board lot size of 50 units, price per lot is at around HKD750.

Metaverse enhances the Internet experience; simply refers to a virtual space created with the new internet using 3D technologies to imitate, simulate or enhance physical reality by technologies, i.e. virtual reality, blockchain and augmented reality technologies. It also enables synchronous interactions with extensive volume of digital data transactions and information sharing, thus facilitating increased interconnectedness between physical and digital activities. The Metaverse market may reach USD783.3 Billion in 2024 with a CAGR of 13.1% since 2020**. Enterprises in China, Korea and Japan spearhead the adoption of Metaverse as part of their business development, thus a huge potential on the growth of Metaverse business in Asia Pacific region. As Metaverse business is in a vast and rapid developing stage, 3172.HK as an actively managed portfolio can grasp the investment opportunity in a "time to market" manner.

Carmen Cheung, Head of ETF and Passive Investment said "Metaverse is a disruptive technology revolutionize on how we interact on the internet, enhancing our experience on lifestyle, work, education, socialise, virtual travel to a location and even buy/sell real estate etc., through three-dimensional avatars that can be controlled by a VR related device. 3172.HK ETF bring investors a diversified portfolio to invest Metaverse related business across Asia Pacific (ex NZ) Equities.

*Source: Bloomberg, as of 16 June 2022

**Source: Gartner, as of 28 January 2022

ETF Information:

Stock Codes HKD Counter: 3172.HK Initial Investment Amount HKD750 Trade Lot 50 Management Fee 0.85% p.a. Investment Strategy Actively Managed Product Website https://bit.ly/3xNuZFo

Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited is principally engaged in asset management and securities investment advisory services in Hong Kong. It holds licenses from the SFC to conduct Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities.