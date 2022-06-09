Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) is launching the first Blockchain Technologies ETF in Asia

HONG KONG, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited ("SAMHK") announced the launch of Samsung Blockchain Technologies ETF (HKD counter: 3171.HK), the first ever global blockchain related ETF in Asia*. The listing date will be on 23 June 2022 (Thursday), on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong ("SEHK"). The ETF sets the listing price at USD2.0 (approximately HKD15.6) with an initial investment of approximately USD100 (approximately HKD780) for a board lot size of 50 units. The ETF will be trading in HKD.

A blockchain refers to a peer-to-peer shared, distributed digital ledger which aids the transfer of information and property between users in a relatively efficient and secure way. Comparing to traditional data storage, blockchain technologies have the merit of enhanced security, greater transparency and reduced cost of transaction. Market Size of blockchain is expected to grow from USD4.9Billion to USD227.9Billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 72.9%**. Blockchain has the potential to hold the data as much as 10% of the world's GDP equivalent value by 2027***. As blockchain technologies are evolving in a fast pace, actively managed ETF allows portfolio manager to grasp the investment opportunity with a higher degree of flexibility. The ETF will invest in global blockchain related companies such as developers with R&D, beneficiaries and investors.

Carmen Cheung, Head of ETF and Passive Investment said "The demand of data processing and storage will expedite with the evolution of our digital world. Blockchain technologies will further be widely used for different businesses to improve data efficiency, security and shorten the accessibility time. We see this as one of the future trends on digital transformation."

*Source: Bloomberg, as of 9 Jun 2022

**Source: Insight Parnters, as of 11 Feb 2022

***Source: World Economic Forum, 23 Oct 2020

ETF Information:

Stock Codes HKD Counter: 3171.HK Initial Investment Amount Approximately HKD780 / USD100 Trade Lot 50 Management Fee 0.85% p.a. Investment Strategy Actively Managed Product Website https://samsungetfhk.com/product/3171/

About Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited

Samsung Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited is principally engaged in asset management and securities investment advisory services in Hong Kong. It holds licenses from the SFC to conduct Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities.