Samsung Electronics Appoints New President & CEO for Southeast Asia & Oceania

A Samsung veteran with over three decades of experience, Mr. Sangho Jo most recently led Samsung Electronics Europe and has returned to the Southeast Asia & Oceania

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 January 2021today announced the appointment of Mr. Sangho Jo as President and CEO of Southeast Asia & Oceania.

























A proven Samsung leader with over three decades of experience across business groups and geographies, Mr. Jo will steer the strategic growth directions of Samsung Electronics in Southeast Asia & Oceania.

Markets in Southeast Asia & Oceania are integral to Samsung Electronics' long-term growth plans, with the region poised to sustain its rapid economic growth into the next decade, built on the digital ambitions of its cities, industries and communities. Mr. Jo will guide the business towards cementing its industry leadership and seizing long-term growth opportunities in this region by forging partnerships, creating operational excellence, and ultimately, building brand trust amongst consumers and enterprises.

He was most recently appointed President and CEO for Samsung Electronics in Europe, where he led the business to achieve sustainable commercial growth and brand favourability in 2020. In the past decade, Mr. Jo has served as President in the following markets: Samsung Electronics Germany (2019), United Kingdom (2015 -- 2017), Sweden (2012 -- 2014), Austria (2011), Baltic countries (2009 -- 2010), and also served as Head of Visual Display business for Samsung Europe based in South Korea (2017 -- 2018).





Mr. Jo is not new to the Southeast Asia & Oceania region, having worked in Samsung Electronics Singapore (1997), Vietnam (1998 -- 2000) and Malaysia (2007 -- 2008). He said: "I am pleased to return to Southeast Asia and Oceania, and lead one of the vibrant leading hubs for Samsung Electronics globally. I look forward to strengthening the strong relationships we have built with our partners and customers here and explore exciting new consumer and commercial partnerships, steering Samsung into the next stage of growth in the region."

"In an era defined by rapid digital disruptions, we are committed to empowering the digital ambitions of nations, industries and communities in Southeast Asia and Oceania, and to help fulfil the potential of the people here through next-generation technologies," he added.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

