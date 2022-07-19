Samsung Launches New Dishwashers Designed for a Hygienic, Convenient and Efficient Clean

The new Dishwashers are an addition to Samsung’s existing range of home appliances to elevate lifestyles

The Dishwashers offers homeowners greater convenience, as well as effectively cleans and sanitises homeware.

The Dishwasher comes with various features smartly designed for your dishwashing needs.

Hygienic Cleaning for Your Dishes

Fast and Effective Cleaning and Drying of Your Dishes

Water Saving

Greater Convenience for users

A Smarter Way to Clean Your Dishes





Standard Dishwasher



DW60A6092FS/SP

Smart Dishwasher



DW60A8050FB/SP





Design

Install Type

Freestanding

Control Type

Front Button

Hidden Touch

Colour/Material

Stainless Steel

Black DOI





Performance

Capacity (Place Setting)

14 P/S

Water Efficiency

3 Ticks

Water Consumption

0.70 litres/place setting

Dry System

Auto Door Open Dry





Programs

Eco

Yes

Yes

Express

Yes

Yes

Extra Silence

-

Yes





Option

Half Load

Yes

Yes

Sanitise

Yes

Yes

Speed Booster

-

Yes





Upper Rack

Foldable Cup Shelves

Yes

Yes

Adjustable Height

Yes

Yes

Adjustable Tines

Yes

Yes

Lower Rack

Glass Rack

Yes

Yes

Cutlery Basket

Cutlery Tray

Yes

Yes

General Features

Dimension, WxDxH (mm)

598 x 600 x 845

598 x 600 x 845

Wi-Fi ® Smart Control

-

Yes













[1] Smart features only applicable for The Smart Dishwasher, DW60A8050FB/SP



[2] Based on testing by Intertek – Placing of a test vessel that has been injected with bacteria into the dishwasher and count the number of bacteria before and after washing with the Eco + Sanitise course. Removes 99.999% of certain bacteria, including Escherichia coli, Salmonella enteritidis and Listeria monocytogenes. Individual results may vary.



[3] Requires installation of SmartThings App on compatible Android or iOS device, with Android 6.0 and higher or iOS 10.0 and higher, and Wi-Fi® connectivity to the mobile device. A Wi-Fi® connection and a Samsung account are required.

[4] Specifications accurate at the time of publication.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 July 2022 - Samsung Electronics Singapore has unveiled a new category of home appliances - dishwasher - adding on to Samsung's existing range of home appliances for cleaner homes.The launch of the Samsung Dishwashers seeks to elevate the lifestyles of Singaporean households and cultivate the mindset of having an effective dishwasher to help consumers keep their kitchenware hygienic. The Dishwashers also comes with a slew of features that make cleaning a beeze, with smart features that help users monitor, control and personalise their dishwashing experiences [1] The Samsung Dishwashers are available in two models, a Standard model and a Smart model. The latter feature SmartThings connectivity and additional specialist programs for a personalised cleaning experience. Both models offer Hygiene Care, which effectively eliminates 99.999% of bacteria [2] with every wash.said: "The pandemic has raised the cleanliness and hygiene standards of Singaporeans, and we have also noticed that homeowners are looking for home appliances that can meet these new standards, without compromising efficiency and convenience. Samsung's new Dishwashers aim to meet those standards, while also elevating our consumers' lifestyle."The Dishwashers are available as freestanding models, enabling homeowners to retrofit their dishwashers with their cabinets, or as a standalone unit. Homeowners have a choice of classic stainless-steel finish for the Standard model or black matte finish for the Smart model, both equipped with features for effective cleaning and convenience.The Dishwashers come with aoption, which extends the final rinse and increases the water temperature to 70˚C, allowing a more thorough clean to eliminate 99.999% of bacteria. This offers consumers a greater peace of mind, ensuring that the dishes are clean and safe for usage.The Samsung Dishwashers boast an innovativefeature, whereby the door will automatically open at the end of the washing cycle to allow a 10cm space for steam to escape so that the items can dry faster, especially for plastic and small items.For families who are pressed for time, the Smart Dishwasher model comes with an additional feature calledThis feature allows consumers to speed up their cleaning cycle and will be ideal for homeowners who need dishes cleaned quickly, especially before or during family gatherings or home parties.Certified with 3 Ticks under the Mandatory Water Efficiency Labelling Scheme (WELS), homeowners can be assured that the Samsung Dishwasher not only thoroughly cleans, but also helps to save water and costs in the long run.The interior of the Dishwashers has also been specially designed to help consumers better manage their dishwashing load.Homeowners will welcome thefeature, which utilises a ball bearing rail system that creates less friction. This ensures that the rack slides in and out smoothly with little effort, even with heavier items such as your pots and pans on it. It also minimises the risk of items falling out of the dishwasher as it is also more stable.With, consumers can fit in dishes, glasses and pots or pans of different sizes much more easily and safely with three different settings for the middle rack. The lower rack's tines can also be adjusted accordingly to fit in larger sized cookware, and a Tumbler Support can safely hold delicate items such as glasses.What's more, the Dishwashers also come with thefeature to allow consumers to quickly adjust the middle rack up or down to create more space in the lower rack, allowing kitchenware of various shapes and sizes to be fitted.Consumers can further optimise the space within the Dishwasher with the, which serves as a dedicated area for their cutlery and kitchenware. With the top rack being detachable, consumers can look to switch up their rack spaces to accommodate various loads for each cleaning cycle, making room for larger kitchenware if needed.The Smart Dishwasher model supports SmartThings [3] , providing consumers a smarter way to customise their dishwasher. With SmartThings, they can remotely start the cleaning cycle and monitor the status using their smartphone.Consumers can also personalise their cleaning experience further using the Download Program option in the SmartThings app with our four additional specialist programsandThese options allow consumers to further optimise their dishwasher to suit the various loads they are looking to clean. Theprogram provides a quieter wash, theprogram helps to clean dirty cookware without pre-rinsing, theprogram minimising the risk of plastic items warping and lastly theprogram suitable for washing their babies' feeding bottles, cutlery and dishes.The new Dishwashers will be available now for purchase on the Samsung Online Store , and all major consumer electronics stores.The Smart Dishwasher (DW60A8050FB/SP) retails at $1,799 while the Standard Dishwasher model (DW60A6092FS/SP) retails at $1,299.Hashtag: #Samsung

