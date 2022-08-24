Samsung Malaysia's Solve for Tomorrow Competition Returns

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Malaysia Electronics today announced the launch of its annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition which challenges Malaysian students from Form 1 & 2 to propose creative solutions to solve challenges of national importance using STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Students from national schools across the country can participate in the competition by completing three questions in the submission form. The competition will culminate in a Finale Presentation & Prize-Giving Ceremony in December.

The theme for this year's Solve for Tomorrow competition is 'CHANGEMAKERS'. The Solve for Tomorrow competition has been carried out in partnership with Universiti Malaya's STEM Centre since 2020 and will collaborate with the university once again with the Ministry of Education (MoE), to bring invaluable expertise rooted in the Malaysian STEM ecosystem and the National Education Policy.

Supporting the competition from end to end, the centre will assist in helping participants develop their ideas around three social issues - 'Education & Learning', 'Sustainability & Environment' and 'Health & Well-being; into solutions that will support the local communities and eventually, support the national agenda.

"The Solve for Tomorrow contest was founded globally more than a decade ago as an environmental program. It has then evolved tremendously as we continue to experience growth in innovation. In Malaysia, we want to create a platform for the younger generation to identify and discuss how we can promote meaningful changes by incorporating STEM. In the last two years, we have seen spectacular ideas that have emerged from these young minds, and we look forward to seeing more ideas this year that will ignite a lasting impact in society," said Dato' Roh Jae Yeol, Director of Corporate Affairs, Samsung Malaysia Electronics.

Ir. Dr Mas Sahidayana Mohktar, Head of Universiti Malaya STEM Centre, said, "This partnership builds on the Universiti Malaya's STEM Centre drive to empower future talents with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills which aligns with the institute's mission to nurture our leaders of tomorrow. The initiative allows students to apply their learnings and test their innovation capabilities under the guidance of technology and education experts. Our collaboration with Samsung Malaysia since 2020 signifies our determination to continuously provide access to digital technology and skills for our youth."

Solve for Tomorrow 2022, The Competition

Solve for Tomorrow 2022 is open to Form 1 and Form 2 secondary school students nationwide. In teams of THREE (3), students need to complete the required submission form by describing an issue and how STEM solutions can solve issues around the three main themes.

Entries will be evaluated by Samsung Malaysia and Universiti Malaya based on a selection of criteria including the relevance of the issue, creativity, feasibility of ideas, application of STEM and presentation of innovative solutions.

Shortlisted entries will be announced on Samsung Malaysia's Solve for Tomorrow website this September. Selected participants will be supported to refine and prototype their ideas and the winner will be announced in December following a competitive pitch process. The winning team will receive Samsung products worth up to RM30,000.

This year, the competition will feature inspirational leaders like Norhailmi Abdul Mutalib (High School Science Master), Cheryl Ann Fernando (CEO at Pemimpin GSL), Vinesh Sinha (CEO & Founder of FatHopes Energy) and Rocyie Wong (Certified Holistic Nutritionist) – who have played a prominent role in the Malaysian society.

Solve for Tomorrow is open for registration from now and aspiring changemakers will have until 23 September 2022 to submit their entries. For further information, please visit www.samsung.com/my/solvefortomorrow/ and register here to be a CHANGEMAKERS of today.